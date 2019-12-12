Home Lifestyle

For your eyebrows, or the lack of them

Do an allergy spot test prior and apply it religiously with a spoolie.

Published: 12th December 2019 10:42 AM

By Express News Service

Growing up comes with a fair share of firsts. First boyfriend, first apartment, first kiss. There is one first, however, which is repeated every week and still causes the same amount of anguish as it did the first time. I’m talking about tweezing. In my experience, this is not a task that should be executed unsupervised. The stakes are just too high. You might be under the impression that hair grows back – which it does, but never where you want it to.

I have discovered that with a 50 per cent success rate, eyebrows take a century-and-a-half to get to where they were. My inexperienced years of youthful tweezing left me looking like Bozo the Clown right before a big family vacation and my best friends eyebrows still hold a grudge and refuse to grow back. “They’ll grow back,” a friend said to me nonchalantly when I paniccalled her post a tweezing session. Growing your eyebrows back is a lot like tending to a houseplant in a dark Florentine apartment, but it doesn’t have to be that way!

There are a lot of little tricks to transition your eyebrows of f the struggle bus. First off, throw out your magnifying mirror. There is nothing worse than obsessing over the smallest detail which only you will notice. Contrary to popular belief, keep all moisturisers, creams, and lotions away from the area. The only thing this very successfully does is block the hair follicles and delay the entire process.

Now for your new best friend, castor oil. Do an allergy spot test prior and apply it religiously with a spoolie. If you’re in the market for a splurge, get a lash growth serum and keep an eye out for Biotin in the ingredient list. Increase your omega intake and call it a day. Maybe bring a friend next time and keep her on eyebrow patrol duty.

