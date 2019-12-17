International Women Polytechnic celebrate 20-year milestone in women empowerment

By Express News Service

International Women Polytechnic (IWP) celebrated 20 years of women empowerment through its annual festival Meraki – The Essence of...You 2019” at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, this Sunday.



Lok Sabha MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari was the chief guest. Eminent personalities from the fashion fraternity and politicians attended the daylong event that included fashion show, dances and skits, focussing on the issue of women empowerment. A major highlight of the festival was the ramp walk by acid attack survivors from Chhanv Foundation.

Among those present were former Miss Asia Pacific Tina Chhatwal, former Miss India Shonali Nagrarani, actor Nitin Mehta, beauty expert and ALPS group founder Bharti Taneja, fashion designer Anupamaa Dayal, each of who mentored students with their vast experiences and ideas.



“Women are marching ahead and making a mark for themselves in the society. It is our duty and responsibility to create an environment that supports and helps them fly. IWP is doing a wonderful job by providing a platform to the women,” said Tiwari speaking on the occasion, adding that it is time that everyone gets united and fight for women, not against them.



He also spoke about the importance of voting in a democratic country and advised students that they must always go out and vote in large numbers whenever elections happen.

Stating that through Meraki, the institute is trying to transforms a woman into a woman of substance, purpose and confidence, IWP Managing Director Vishal Nijhawan, said, “The need to uplift the status of women in our country is our prime concern.



Our motto has been to deliver quality education to women of all ages, in any phase of their lives, of all communities, at all levels and to provide information, which is relevant to comprehend and boost their self-esteem.”

The fashion show gave a glimpse of ethnic, Indo-Western and Western outfits designed by students. The event also included a rock show, music and dance items and a play that centered around rape.

Later, winners in different categories of fashion show were awarded.

