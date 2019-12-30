Add a personal touch to your bar

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Anuradha Aggarwal, Owner, Olives Cre design studio: In this corner of my Delhi-based design studio that we re-launched this month, I wanted to create a bar, so it needed to have a welcoming and relaxing mood.

Looking at the wall, I knew I wanted something artistic and hence the gold leaf wallpaper has been pasted on the wall. It is Japanese-inspired wallpaper from The Golden Wall Collection of the international brand Inkiostro Bianco. The gold leaf we have used here is a lot costlier than normal wallpaper. It depicts a shy young woman standing against a black and golden geometric print backdrop.

It took me 30 days to redesign the space. It was a tedious process as every corner has to be perfect and we had to give the look of a complete home. Every piece had to be chosen with utmost care like this wallpaper that catches the attention and to add to it, we have used backlit reveco sheet in the bar unit, apart from wood, veneer and glass. These two features make for the needed ambience of a bar area.

Although design trends vary from place to place and person to person, I feel that design should be able to give rise to an ambience that draws the guests in. Bar décor should be a pure reflection of your personality and personal taste.

Here, we have tried to give an idea to the clients how exclusive art pieces provide the much-necessary wow factor to space.The hanging pendant trio lights find its shape from the tinted glass. The barstools have been made in a metal base in a rose gold finish and upholstered with greyish-black suede fabric. Both lamps and stools have been manufactured at Olives Cre, while the cutlery has been imported from a glassware brand. Some of the bar unit shelves even have the provision of installing glowing lights.

Normal POP has been used for the ceiling and the floor has been adorned with imported tiles. For added lighting, Ambient Lights have been installed on the ceiling. These warm yellow lights create a party-like atmosphere in the bar area.

We at Olives Cre love to fuse styles.

We often break design rules and introduce new fusion design themes. And in our studio, we try to give an idea to our clients on how their home will look post-makeover. Moreover, looking at the profile of our clientele we have given an exquisite look to all other corners – bedroom, living room, kitchen and dining area.