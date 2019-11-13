Home Lifestyle

Have a paw-some birthday party for your dog

Dogs provide us with companionship, an unlimited dose of cuteness, and unconditional love.

Published: 13th November 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Pet dog birthday, Pug

Representational Image

CHENNAI : Dogs provide us with companionship, an unlimited dose of cuteness, and unconditional love. They are an integral part of our lives and pet-parents today do everything possible to spoil their babies. Bengalureans are embracing the global trend of elaborate birthday parties for their dogs with customised invites, cakes and a day out at pet resorts with swimming pools. 

A special day just for them, filled with their favourite treats, surrounded by their furry friends (or their humans), and just being carefree will go a long way to grow and strengthen your bond with them.

I have two pet dogs ­– Dublin, a mixed breed (Rottweiler and German Shepherd) who is one year and three months old, and Blackie, a Cocker Spaniel who is yet to turn one. I love celebrating dog birthdays and when we celebrated Dublin’s first birthday, we ensured that he had blast with the in-house guests at our resort. We put up a banner and served customised chicken cake along with other treats for other pets at the party. 

It’s super fun to watch even a grown-up dog being a child again, decked in party hats, a special cake with their name on it and a brand new collar. They sure know it’s their day. There is so much love around, with pet parents happy to see their furries playing around, and the pets getting to socialise with other pets and having the time of their life.

Celebrating their birthdays is just another way to enrich their lives. Only after the pet crosses a certain age do we realise how precious their time is with us. This is a way to make memories that will last a lifetime. 
Celebrating my furries’ birthdays in a big way is one of the ways I show them my love.

The author is the co-founder and CEO of PetCart nest

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dog birthday
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp