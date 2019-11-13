Have a paw-some birthday party for your dog

Shekhar Gaonkar By

CHENNAI : Dogs provide us with companionship, an unlimited dose of cuteness, and unconditional love. They are an integral part of our lives and pet-parents today do everything possible to spoil their babies. Bengalureans are embracing the global trend of elaborate birthday parties for their dogs with customised invites, cakes and a day out at pet resorts with swimming pools.

A special day just for them, filled with their favourite treats, surrounded by their furry friends (or their humans), and just being carefree will go a long way to grow and strengthen your bond with them.

I have two pet dogs ­– Dublin, a mixed breed (Rottweiler and German Shepherd) who is one year and three months old, and Blackie, a Cocker Spaniel who is yet to turn one. I love celebrating dog birthdays and when we celebrated Dublin’s first birthday, we ensured that he had blast with the in-house guests at our resort. We put up a banner and served customised chicken cake along with other treats for other pets at the party.

It’s super fun to watch even a grown-up dog being a child again, decked in party hats, a special cake with their name on it and a brand new collar. They sure know it’s their day. There is so much love around, with pet parents happy to see their furries playing around, and the pets getting to socialise with other pets and having the time of their life.

Celebrating their birthdays is just another way to enrich their lives. Only after the pet crosses a certain age do we realise how precious their time is with us. This is a way to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Celebrating my furries’ birthdays in a big way is one of the ways I show them my love.

The author is the co-founder and CEO of PetCart nest