Keep your furry friend well hydrated

Debaleena Ghosh By

CHENNAI: The one nutrient which is most important for your pet’s good health is not protein, not carbohydrates or vitamins but water. A frequently neglected nutrient, water is required by any animal for survival.

Any animal can live for days without food, but a lack of water can cause severe dehydration, organ failure or worse.Water aids in the digestion of food and helps the body absorb the nutrients. Water also cools the body and works to maintain a normal body temperature. It lubricates and cushions joints and makes movement easier.

The spinal cord and other internal tissues are also cushioned by moisture and wastes are removed from the body through urination and bowel movements. Basically, every important body function requires water and without adequate supply, your pet can become ill and dehydrated. Organs will eventually suffer damage with sustained water deficiency. If the deficiency lasts long enough, organs such as kidneys, liver, etc will begin to shut down.

A dog’s water requirement is determined by what the body needs to maintain water balance. Like us, dogs lose water daily, mostly through urine. Small amounts are also lost through stools and must be replaced daily to avoid dehydration.To check your pet for dehydration, pick up a fold of loose skin over the top of the shoulder blades, pull it up gently and release it. Watch for the skin to fall back into place. Under normal circumstances, the skin should quickly return to place without any hesitation.

If dehydration is present, the skin will slowly return or may even stay up for a time before falling back into place. Another place to look for dehydration is in the mouth. If the gums appear dry, sticky or pale, then it is a sign of the same.Dehydrated pets will also have dry, sunken eyeballs and a dry nose and mouth. A dog who drinks the right amount of water is typically healthy. However, if a dog’s drinking habits change, it may be an important sign that something is off with their health. Take notice if your dog starts drinking an excessive amount of water, or if, alternatively, he/she stops drinking water altogether.

If your dog’s drinking habits change, take him/her to the vet. Your vet can determine what is causing the problem and prescribe the necessary treatment. Normally, thirst ensures that a dog drinks enough water to meet or exceed their daily requirement to stay well hydrated. But some health conditions, such as a bladder infection, kidney disease, diabetes, Cushing’s syndrome or particular types of cancer, can change the amount of water your dog drinks. That’s why it’s important to have an idea of what’s normal for your pet and then to consult a vet in case of deviancy.

The daily need will depend on their size, diet, age, activity level and weather conditions. To make sure that your dog always has enough to keep him/her healthy, you must provide clean and clear water daily that is easily accessible to your pet.

Keep your dog’s bowl filled at all times and refill accordingly. Maintaining proper hydration is key for your furry one. Similarly, spare a thought for the stray birds and animals (dogs, cats, and cows) that are present in our surroundings. Provide water for them near your home and keep a bowl on your terrace or balcony for the birds.The author is a former corporate executive actively involved in rescues, rehabilitation, and re-homing of dogs