Thursday with a twist: Soccer, mimosa and more

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sanghamitra Gupta, a resource manager and food blogger in Vignan Nagar, had a vague idea of Thanksgiving, until her brother married an American.

Now, the concept has seeped into the family, who is now acquainted with the celebrations. Last year, when she was visiting her brother and sister-in-law in the United States of America, along with her parents, they celebrated it together.

“We drove down from New York to Virginia to be part of the first family gathering on Thanksgiving. That evening we spent choosing our drinks, and grocery and meat shopping. The entire family joined in the dinner preparations.

Early next morning, the family gathered around the kitchen and we started our day with Mimosas. With my sister-in-law Wendy in the lead, rolling out croissants and carving turkey and cooking ham, we also tried our hands at it,” says Gupta, adding that the family also prepared several traditional dishes just like Wendy’s grandmother did. “Post a hearty meal, we watched a game of soccer as is the custom in American households,” Gupta adds.

Keen to re-live the celebrations of last year right here in Bengaluru, Gupta has planned a party on Friday. “I’ll be sending across pictures to my brother and sister-in law,”she says.