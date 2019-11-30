Home Lifestyle

‘Workplace safety in India is much better now’: British Safety Council CEO

Mike Robinson, CEO, BSC, was in Mumbai to deliver the keynote lecture at the Occupational Safety and Health India 2019 expo.

Published: 30th November 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

British Safety Council CEO Mike Robinson

British Safety Council CEO Mike Robinson

By Express News Service

With a vision stating that ‘no-one should be injured or made ill through work’, British Safety Council (BSC), an expert in workplace health, safety and environmental management, has been helping organisations across the globe to take care of their workers.

At present, the organisation operates from London and Mumbai. Mike Robinson, CEO, BSC, was in Mumbai to deliver the keynote lecture at the Occupational Safety and Health India 2019 expo.

He further landed in Delhi to promote his ideas on the subject. In a conversation with The Morning Standard, Robinson talks about raising awareness of the importance of health and safety in Indian workplaces.

Tell us about the role of BSC in India. What are its plans concerning the subcontinent?

Although the BSC office in India is just two years old, our association with India has been since the 1990s. The main reasons why companies associate with BSC has been to have their health and safety systems audited as per BSC’s specifications.

These specifications have been our mainstay for many years. Now, for the last six to seven years, we have also added environment audits and many companies want to do these audits as well.

In these audits, our auditors would look into pro-active pollution control measures of the organisation. They would check factors like if the company’s operations are having an impact on the environment and how water, air and land contamination is avoided in operations. 

Tell us about your audit system.

The way our audit is different from any other audit is that it is a quantified audit. So, we provide a score to a company and they know where they stand. We also have a five-star rating system and a grading system.

This audit involves interaction with people at the site, checking for documentation and it also involves site or plant rounds. All put together, the report is made. 

What are the recent initiatives by BSC in India?

Specifically, for India, we do a gap audit, which is not very common in the UK or Middle East. Companies in India want to ensure that they get five-star rating at the first shot during audits.

That is why they first ask for a gap audit so that all issues where their system is weak are identified beforehand.

Then we provide consultancy or hand-holding phase. We hold workshops with them, help them strengthen their documentation, deliver training programs, help in investigation on where they can improve.

We have also identified centres where we conduct BSC level 3 or level 6 training sessions. We approve these centres after looking at their infrastructure, their polices etc. and after looking at whether they can carry out our trainings or not. 

What is your view on workplace safety aspects in India?

Workplace safety in India is much better than what it used to be many years ago. Participation and awareness are much higher now.

Since the last five or six years, the media has also started giving a lot of importance to terms like ‘safety at the workplace’.

The general awareness and compliance to safety measures have improved over the years, although a lot still needs to be done.

Manufacturing companies these days go for ISO – 45001or BSC standard audits. All this is helping workplace safety because operations are assessed for safety measures, risk assessment, training programs and so on.  

How should India look at occupational safety while taking examples from safety standard practices abroad?

The assessment system and standards are generally common everywhere. What is different is the commitment that the company accords.

How does the company handle its safety program? Does its senior leadership review the safety performance? Do they allocate adequate resources? All these aspects go a long way in determining what kind of safety culture is being followed. In India, more companies need to create a culture of compliance.

There needs to be checks on if contractors are working properly, is their work monitored, are they motivated, rewarded or penalised if necessary, etc. 

One of the key differences is in the kind of contractors who work in India and abroad.

In India, the contractors work only for the basic essentials and safety requirements do not come as a top priority. They tend to take risks. In countries like Singapore, UK etc. the compliance levels are very high.

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
workplace safety in India India workplace safety British Safety Council Occupational Safety and Health India 2019 expo
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp