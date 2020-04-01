STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

21 Days and 21 careers

City duo Taskeen and Sugandh Rakha of The Urban Fight to do a digital show on Instagram live at 6 pm everyday

Published: 01st April 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Urban Fight, a T-Hub incubated startup which runs a popular You Tube channel under the same brand, has come up with a unique digital initiative of ‘21 Days 21 Careers’ to help decide the best career opportunities that are available for the students who are currently staying at their homes due to the ongoing lockdown in the country. 

The Urban Fight is a Hyderabad-based startup company which has got over 1.5 million subscribers for its You Tube Channel, making it one of the most successful startup companies from Hyderabad. Speaking on the digital career guidance programme, Sugandh Rakha, Co-Founder, The Urban Fight said, “As a digital knowledge provider, we immediately ideated this programme and started providing knowledge on 21 careers in 21 days to leverage the free time to learn about the best career opportunities that are available out there”.

To intelligently utilising the current lockdown period, The Urban Fight has designed this digital career guidance programme which has already began on March 24 and ends on April 14. This programme is an Instagram live which will begin at 6 pm every day and continues for about one hour (up to 7 pm). During this one-hour career guidance session, The Urban Fight explains about a particular career opportunity along with pros and cons of the that career choice.

A subject matter expert will be attending as guest and he/she will educate the audience on the chosen subject followed by a question and answer session. This Instagram Live programme allows the viewers to ask their questions and get them answered by the subject expert on real-time basis. So far this Instagram live programme has been very successful and completed 5 career guidance sessions namely – Entrepreneurship, Ecologist, Sales Manager, IIT Professor and Film Critique/Reviewer. And, it will be adding new sessions like freelancer, choreographer, architect and a career in airforce etc.

Kalpana Ramesh, one of the fivewomen who got selected on Women’s Day for handling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle will be attending as the guest on April 1 and she will be talking about architecture as a career option. Founded in 2016 by Taskeen Fatima Basha from Hyderabad and Sugandh Rakha, The Urban Fight You Tube channel with the caption being – the fight to be financially fit – is very popular among the urban Indians as it addresses lot of issues pertaining to the urban people. It provides the rich content on career, finance, relationship and jobs among others on its channel. The channel has got over 1.5 million subscribers and has been recognized as one of the most admirable You Tube channels in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp