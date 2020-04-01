21 Days and 21 careers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Urban Fight, a T-Hub incubated startup which runs a popular You Tube channel under the same brand, has come up with a unique digital initiative of ‘21 Days 21 Careers’ to help decide the best career opportunities that are available for the students who are currently staying at their homes due to the ongoing lockdown in the country.

The Urban Fight is a Hyderabad-based startup company which has got over 1.5 million subscribers for its You Tube Channel, making it one of the most successful startup companies from Hyderabad. Speaking on the digital career guidance programme, Sugandh Rakha, Co-Founder, The Urban Fight said, “As a digital knowledge provider, we immediately ideated this programme and started providing knowledge on 21 careers in 21 days to leverage the free time to learn about the best career opportunities that are available out there”.

To intelligently utilising the current lockdown period, The Urban Fight has designed this digital career guidance programme which has already began on March 24 and ends on April 14. This programme is an Instagram live which will begin at 6 pm every day and continues for about one hour (up to 7 pm). During this one-hour career guidance session, The Urban Fight explains about a particular career opportunity along with pros and cons of the that career choice.

A subject matter expert will be attending as guest and he/she will educate the audience on the chosen subject followed by a question and answer session. This Instagram Live programme allows the viewers to ask their questions and get them answered by the subject expert on real-time basis. So far this Instagram live programme has been very successful and completed 5 career guidance sessions namely – Entrepreneurship, Ecologist, Sales Manager, IIT Professor and Film Critique/Reviewer. And, it will be adding new sessions like freelancer, choreographer, architect and a career in airforce etc.

Kalpana Ramesh, one of the fivewomen who got selected on Women’s Day for handling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle will be attending as the guest on April 1 and she will be talking about architecture as a career option. Founded in 2016 by Taskeen Fatima Basha from Hyderabad and Sugandh Rakha, The Urban Fight You Tube channel with the caption being – the fight to be financially fit – is very popular among the urban Indians as it addresses lot of issues pertaining to the urban people. It provides the rich content on career, finance, relationship and jobs among others on its channel. The channel has got over 1.5 million subscribers and has been recognized as one of the most admirable You Tube channels in India.