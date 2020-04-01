Discovering old love for board games at home

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

This pandemic has been the biggest adversity that has brought the nation together, yet the economic standards of the world are declining. The protective measure of a complete lockdown was very necessary. But with this, everyone in the family is feeling the pinch of the freedom they have lost.

Especially my eight-monthold son Ryan who misses his park time and doesn’t even understand why all this is happening. Living with a family of all men, I have discovered my love for board games such as Monopoly and Sequence –this one is the newest addition, apart from card games Blackjack and Rummy.

The competitive spirits of each and every one have risen to the maximum. Every small task has become a game and is being played with a lot of enthusiasm.

For me, my husband, his father and grandfather, hygiene has always been very important. We follow a routine hygiene cycle at our home in Sultanpur. Washing hands every one hour and drinking more water are two habits that I would love to continue even after the pandemic dies out.

Talking of supplies, we have a milk basket and an indoor grocery unit that’s functioning with ample supplies, so we don’t generally have to go out. Also, we have no help so the work has been divided among the members of the house. I believe what you see is what you learn, and I have been raised in an environment where men and women are treated equally. Ankit, my husband, also comes from a similar place of thought and has been helping me with the daily chores and is taking excellent care of our baby. His help and support doesn’t end in the house.

He is also the co-Founder of Tjori and guides me there too. The lockdown has proved to be good because I am getting to spend more time with my son and bad because we are facing losses in business. Business is on halt, but work isn’t. So, I make a to-do list for my daily activities as well as a list of what we will do after we get out of the quarantine, especially on our upcoming launches. A lot of plans got cancelled due to the lockdown, a major one being my weekly horse riding.

Earlier, I was practicing at Egc Stables at Kapas Hera with my dedicated trainer Sai and preparing for a horse jumping show. But I have started spending a lot of time meditating and doing yoga. Did you do the thali bajao, taali bajao at 5:00pm, on Sunday? Yes, this activity was an act of sheer appreciation for the medical staff that has been tirelessly helping us through these tough times.

Tjori CEO and co-founder Mansi Gupta (37) spoke to Nikita Sharma