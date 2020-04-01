STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Discovering old love for board games at home

This pandemic has been the biggest adversity that has brought the nation together, yet the economic standards of the world are declining.

Published: 01st April 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

This pandemic has been the biggest adversity that has brought the nation together, yet the economic standards of the world are declining. The protective measure of a complete lockdown was very necessary. But with this, everyone in the family is feeling the pinch of the freedom they have lost.

Especially my eight-monthold son Ryan who misses his park time and doesn’t even understand why all this is happening. Living with a family of all men, I have discovered my love for board games such as Monopoly and Sequence –this one is the newest addition, apart from card games Blackjack and Rummy.

The competitive spirits of each and every one have risen to the maximum. Every small task has become a game and is being played with a lot of enthusiasm.

For me, my husband, his father and grandfather, hygiene has always been very important. We follow a routine hygiene cycle at our home in Sultanpur. Washing hands every one hour and drinking more water are two habits that I would love to continue even after the pandemic dies out.

Talking of supplies, we have a milk basket and an indoor grocery unit that’s functioning with ample supplies, so we don’t generally have to go out. Also, we have no help so the work has been divided among the members of the house. I believe what you see is what you learn, and I have been raised in an environment where men and women are treated equally. Ankit, my husband, also comes from a similar place of thought and has been helping me with the daily chores and is taking excellent care of our baby. His help and support doesn’t end in the house.

He is also the co-Founder of Tjori and guides me there too. The lockdown has proved to be good because I am getting to spend more time with my son and bad because we are facing losses in business. Business is on halt, but work isn’t. So, I make a to-do list for my daily activities as well as a list of what we will do after we get out of the quarantine, especially on our upcoming launches. A lot of plans got cancelled due to the lockdown, a major one being my weekly horse riding.

Earlier, I was practicing at Egc Stables at Kapas Hera with my dedicated trainer Sai and preparing for a horse jumping show. But I have started spending a lot of time meditating and doing yoga. Did you do the thali bajao, taali bajao at 5:00pm, on Sunday? Yes, this activity was an act of sheer appreciation for the medical staff that has been tirelessly helping us through these tough times.

Tjori CEO and co-founder Mansi Gupta (37) spoke to Nikita Sharma

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp