STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Mask+mass this Christmas

Some city churches have cancelled their midnight mass while some are having it with a limited gathering and streaming it online. Also, no festive hugs this year, just a namaste!

Published: 22nd December 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Christmas celebrations

For representational purposes

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Christmas Day is celebrated across the world as the day when Jesus arrived. Marked with midnight mass, carol singing, feasting, pomp and gaiety, this day is one of the most important days in a calendar year.

And like any festival, decoration and food play a major role. Families spruce up their houses with festive lights, the quintessential fir tree, gifts, and serve a huge feast partaking it with their near and dear ones.

This year, however, under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cheer is subdued. Many churches have either cancelled their midnight mass, or are having it with a limited gathering, and streaming it online. The morning service and the carols will also be streamed.

Rev Kapil Kapadia, Zion Fellowship, Alwal said, “Apart from the limited church gathering, our congregation will be viewing the service from their homes. We will continue to have carol songs and Christmas cake cutting along with the nativity skit and dances.” Fr MM Kennedy from St Francis Xavier Church, Yapral, says, “We are a small church of 150 members and are having all the services in open ground—the midnight mass and the morning service with carol singing and cake cutting.

Drive-in services are also possible here since it is a large open space.” Prabhu Krupakar, a business consultant who attends the St John’s Church, Secunderabad, says, “The midnight service is cancelled here, but in the morning, it will be both a physical as well as an online service. People above 65 and toddlers have been advised to stay home.”Rev Dr Purushotham Mundel, associate senior pastor, Centenary Baptist Church, Secunderabad added, “The events in the church would be the same, but with minor adjustments. Since the masks will be on, the eyes will speak this time.

The joy will be conveyed with a distanced ‘Namaste’ instead of a handshake or a hug.” Some churches have allowed families to sing carols within the church premises. “We have cancelled carol visitations, and will have carol singing at the church itself. We have also cancelled our community fellowship dinner,” shared Rev Kapil. Leena Raj, who lives at Miyapur is a member of her church’s choir. She says, “We went in groups to the church and recorded the carols which are going to be streamed.”

Christmas Feast
Attractive food bowls with an assortment of exotic nuts for munching – pecans, filberts, macadamias, Brazil nuts, edamame (wasabi flavour) and soy nuts form an integral part of the meal. Music composer and singer Anup Rubens who attends the Bethlehem Mennonite Brethren Church, Malakpet, says, “After the morning service, we will be having a family lunch at home.

This year, in particular, Christmas is about being grateful for our blessings.” Naveen Anand, a businessman from Sainikpuri is adding an array of finger food to his menu from fish to “deep-fried chicken marinated in sumac and za’atar I got from Turkey,” he declares. Usually, kitchens are considered a women’s bastion, but Naveen begs to differ. He says proudly, “I am the main cook for Christmas. My chicken roast with vegetables and the special plum cake I bake for lunch is a big hit.”

Making merry
In preparation for this holy day, Sonee Kohli, a Roman Catholic from Kondapur who attends Our Lady Of Rosary Church, Miyapur, says, “We have soaked dry fruits and plums for the cake a few weeks in advance, and will now bake the cake and make rose cookies, kalkals, coconut patties and minced meat pies for the feast.” Gayle, a mother of two is preparing a complete English meal. Her drool-worthy menu includes roast turkey with stuffing, bread rolls, English stew, ginger wine and pudding for dinner. 

Anup Rubens

Unbound joys
John Prakash, from Manikonda who works in a BPO, says, “The sprucing of the house and the festival fervour starts as soon as winter sets in. Our feast comprises local food, with coconut rice and mutton biryani being the mainstay of our meal.” Caterers across the city are curating easy-to-eat finger food such as nachos with different dips, tea cakes, plum cakes, rum cakes, petite sandwiches and eggs with stuffing for the Yuletide feasts. Some hotels keeping with the spirit of joy and the tradition of baking a cake have already organised cake mixing sessions. Despite Covid-19, the joyous sounds of carols, the cool winter air and delectable food, all herald us towards a new year.

Home  décor trends
While there are no extravagant parties this time, people are leaving no stone unturned in decorating their homes. Gopi from Partyboyz, Lingampally, says every year there are elaborate parties in homes, societies and offices with playful colours and dramatic designs. This year, either the parties are cancelled or low key family affairs. Even as green, red and silver are the colours of Christmas, people are mixing them up with whites, sparkling pastels and metallic accents. Gopi says, “Since we don’t get snowfall here, white Christmas with snowman, snowflakes and silver accents is attractive.” Along with paper streamers, DIY accents in Navy blue, platinum, plaid checks, burgundy, gold hues, shimmery silver and rich Earth tones are all in vogue this year. Wooden DIY accents are rage to add that extra personal touch to the festivities. “Shades of blue and silver muted with subtle shimmer are the looks,” shares Sandra from Kondapur as she decorates her home. Plaid, embellished and embroidered stockings in red and gold adorn her newly painted ecru coloured wall.

Merry Christmas!​

— Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna@newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christmas
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp