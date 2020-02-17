Relax to rejuvenate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The imperial spa and Salon recently announced its association with French luxury skin-care brand, Olivier Claire, marking a confluence of brand expertise and sublime opulence to tailor a wellness experience at the hotel. Speaking about the launch, Jacqualine Tara Herron, Director of The Imperial Spa and Salon, said, “I’m extremely excited and happy to have Olivier Claire on board with us.

"Their brand philosophy is in complete alignment with ours and it is our endeavour to offer treatments not just limited to beauty but holistic well-being, with our primary focus on quality and customer commitment. We have tailored bespoke rituals in association with Olivier Claire’s team of professionals, which have been customised and adapted to each individual through the science of skin diagnostics.”

Herron added how the selection of high-performance vegan products were also added to their Salon’s ultra premium range of services to offer a contemporary environment for refinement, rejuvenation and make-over.

“This association with a brand that solely focuses on the properties of nature to rejuvenate the skin from inside out, seems like natural progression keeping the values of The Imperial Spa and Salon in mind. We are bringing the gift of true bliss to our patrons.”

Elevating the philosophy of The Imperial Spa and Salon further, this association is a testament to the ever-evolving idea of true beauty and care, and focuses on the value of healing touch and a nurturing environment.

Offering stem cell therapy, the skin-care lineup which, they claim is 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free, will also be available for retail at The Imperial Salon for all walk-in guests.

Talking about the new endeavour, Marie Abbo, a representative from Olivier Claire said, “We are very pleased to announce our partnership with The Imperial Spa and Salon, one of the most coveted, award-winning wellness destinations in the country.

The beauty of the place, the excellence of service, the demand for results and a unique experience have allowed this wonderful partnership.

It is our endeavour to revolutionise how we see and impart beauty, and by transforming the process as a whole. As we foray further in India, we look forward to a very fruitful association in the future.”