COVID-19 playing bummer to your Raksha Bandhan plans? Tie an e-rakhi, here's how

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Remember the times how lovingly a sister tied a rakhi to her brother’s wrist and offered a delicious sweet to him. How a brother teased his sister before letting her have his gift?

Careers or other developments like getting married and living in a different city or country is no more a reason not to celebrate Raksha Bandhan the traditional way.

Not even this pandemic Covid-19 can prevent anyone from celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

Keeping the challenges thrown by Covid-19, e-commerce sites are going all out to announce offers. Mirchi.com has announced that as part of its offer it will ask sisters sending a rakhi to brothers to add a dry fruits or a packet of sweets without stepping out of home through their getaway.

Poornima Mital, Founder and CEO of the e-commerce portal said, “Even this current pandemic can’t stop them celebrating Raksha Bandhan the traditional way, but with a conteporary twist.”

Vaishnavi and Vaibhavi, twins who have four cousins in four parts of the cities, would hire a cab for the whole day and go around visiting their brothers and bhabhis for Raksha Bandhan.

“This year, we have bought customised T-shirts stating ‘My brothers have the best sisters in the world’ ordered for all of them. We are going add a chocolate hamper and send it to them via Dunzo (a delivery app) and then follow it up with a zoom/WhatsApp call where we all get to talk to each other. One of my neighbours tested positive and therefore, we don’t want to venture out,” the sisters who work for an fintech company in Madhapur say.

With the advent of everything going digital, giving earphones or digital devices is what is catching up. Companies such as pTron have launched a colourful range of TWS earbuds with a range of stylish neckbands.

This year, logistics firm Blue Dart says it encourages the ‘Bonds of Solidarity’ to ship rakhis, not just to siblings within India and internationally, but to go one step beyond and send your love and spread the joy of the festival to all protectors including our Covid-19 warriors who have safeguarded the nation through the coronavirus pandemic.