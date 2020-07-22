VocalForLocal in regional digital content

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WATConsult, a digital agency has unveiled its latest report on ‘Digital, Diverse & Multilingual India’.

The report maps digital content consumption patterns of Indian users across local and regional languages. It also shares an in-depth analysis of the users’ preferences inside the Indian demography.

Over the past few years, internet usage behaviour has changed tremendously with more users accessing the internet in their respective languages.

Also, whilst most Indians are well-versed in at least two languages, it is observed that they are more comfortable accessing information in their local dialects.

Consequently, a variety of digital solutions along with mobile and internet applications have recently been introduced in several local languages to cater to such consumer demands.

By December 2020, WATConsult estimates that close to 70% of all internet users will access the internet in their local languages.

A majority of Indians prefer watching content around food, entertainment and education in their local language. Video content on technology, gadgets, fashion and sports are preferred to be consumed in English.

57% of the audiences watch online videos several times a day. YouTube is the most used app for online video content, followed by Hotstar and JioTV.

There has been a great transition in the music streaming market with the advent of global players like Spotify, YouTube Music, and others.

The audiences prefer listening to music in their local or regional languages because it builds an emotional connect.

While browsing on social media platforms, more than one-fourth of the users like to consume content related to memes, videos, images, etc. in their local language.

More than one-fourth of the users feel that the search results in their local language are inaccurate.

Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said, “The insights presented in the report would benefit marketers significantly in chalking their way ahead.”