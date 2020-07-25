Hear your pets

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a world, when we, humans, struggle to do effective communication, it is hard to imagine ‘talking’ with animals, or with nature, but telepathic animal and nature communicators say this can be done, and effectively. In these stressful Covid-19 times, “just as human beings need their space, so do animals”, says Prerana Jha, founder of Bellyfills and nature and animal communicator.

Do our pets sense our stress and mirror our feelings? Or how do we know if they like their treats or their toys? Well, communicate with them, but how do we effectively communicate with our pets? Sumathi Neelamegham, owner, Petcetera Homestays and a certified telepathic animal and nature communicator who has been doing this for the past five years, says, “Telepathic animal communication does not require any spoken words, it is in the form of impressions, thoughts and images — through our five sensory channels.” Not just the pets that are physically with us, these communicators say that they can help connect with the ones we have lost as well, telepathically. Sumathi, who takes workshops for both kids and adults to teach this art, says in the past six months, she has trained at least 60 people.

“Every human is capable of a dialogue with these sentient beings,” and “Currently, as many are WFH, they have the comfort of learning from home, which helps in understanding their pets better, especially in the current scenario,” says Sumathi. She adds, that while she was dealing with abandonment of pets, she started these workshops “with the intent of creating awareness, as this helps the animals we are communicating with.” While animal communication is better received abroad and in metro cities, it is caching- on in Hyderabad, shares Prerana.

“Most pet parents in other cities get in touch with an animal communicators when they see any change in the animal’s behaviour, but here, they contact mostly for their pets that have passed away,” she said. How does communication happen? Sumathi explains, “We don’t necessarily have to be with the pet or really even know the pet. All we need is a picture and its name, and we can create a connection with them from anywhere. The pet then shows us its surroundings, we hear noises and sometimes, we even feel what they are feeling.

She says, “Telepathic nature and animal communication not only helps me work with humans and their pets, but even many vets have sought to seek insights from the animals when something is not evident.” Prerana who learnt it because she was curious to understand the future of one of her rescues says: “The process varies from person-to-person. It’s about setting the right intentions, being aware and surrendering yourself to it. Once, the connection is set up, you ask and they answer (only if they wish to).”

You need to have a clean soul

I’m more of a science person, so stuff like this is not easy for me to believe. However, I was surprised when Prerana offered to communicate with my dogs (one I lost last year and the other one who is still with me) and she told me things that were unknown to her and her suggestions helped with aspects I was struggling with. You need a person with a clean soul to do this and I trust Prerana

- Rachna Gujral, founder, Skylish Dog Bakery

‘Connecting with Mollie gave me solace’

My German shepherd Mollie passed away suddenly in June. I was in total shock and the trauma of losing her at a young age, she was only 5 years, made me want to know more about her. I then contacted Sumathi. She connected with Mollie and her answers to Sumathi gave me a tiny bit of solace. Knowing she was pain-free and happy was the only bright spot in what I would say is one of the worst times of my life. I signed up for the telepathic animal communication course offered by Sumathi, and she makes us start communicating from day one. My non-stop crying was also affecting the health of my three other fur babies. One of them, my male German shepherd got very sick and when Sumathi contacted him, he told her he did it to get my mind off my grief. While communicating with Mollie and her other three babies does not make my pain any lesser, the fact that she is near me although I can’t see her is enough for now

- Minal Khona, freelance editor and writer