Artists turn entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

Many artists in India are forced to leave their art practice due to lack of opportunities and inability to support themselves financially through it. COVID-19 and economic crisis are further setbacks.

Now, an International Arts Summit is being organised by the Arts Leadership Council of the Women’s Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) and The Creative Arts from July 27 to July 30 as the launch event of National Arts Leadership Council, WICCI, which gave a blueprint of helping artists financially.

Prior to the launch of the National Arts Leadership Council, The Morning Standard spoke to Beena Unnikrishnan, an artist, entrepreneur and filmmaker who has worked with All Ladies League and Women Economic Forum to form National Arts Leadership Council, to be launched on July 31. Excerpts from the interview.

What is the purpose of the National Arts Leadership Council?

Most of the artists in India do get royalty for their works, for example, a painting. Artists are very emotional beings and they are unable to translate their talents into financial endeavours. In many instances, the artists as they are unable to sustain themselves end up changing their line of work. But when you bring a corporate structure to it, economic independence can be achieved. So the National Arts Leadership Council will address many such issues.

What are the activities which would be carried by the council for the benefit of artists?

In this structured approach artists will be facilitated with more opportunities in their chosen field of work. The council with its members, working for development in the arts, will be looking after artists and connecting them with opportunities, both financially and will be training them as entrepreneurs. If many people as members come together, it strengthens our cause. It is sad to notice that only a few people with connections are able to use opportunities.

What all forms of art would be included under this endeavour?

Painting, Music, Dance, Theatre, Sculpture, Digital Media Arts, Literature and all other forms of arts will be featured under this initiative, and artists practicing these would be benefitted here.

What led you to form this Council?

Being an artist myself, in my earlier days I couldn’t find a financial model. This thought led me to form the Council to address such issues. When you are older, you are more closer to your passion, but I have always been painting, so I don’t think I will be missing on something in regard to my arts’ practice, as this endeavour will require both time and effort.