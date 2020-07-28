STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Artists turn entrepreneurs

In this structured approach artists will be facilitated with more opportunities in their chosen field of work.

Published: 28th July 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

The International Arts Summit launch event on Zoom

The International Arts Summit launch event on Zoom

By Express News Service

Many artists in India are forced to leave their art practice due to lack of opportunities and inability to support themselves financially through it. COVID-19 and economic crisis are further setbacks.

Now, an International Arts Summit is being organised by the Arts Leadership Council of the Women’s Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) and The Creative Arts from July 27 to July 30 as the launch event of National Arts Leadership Council, WICCI, which gave a blueprint of helping artists financially.

Prior to the launch of the National Arts Leadership Council, The Morning Standard spoke to Beena Unnikrishnan, an artist, entrepreneur and filmmaker who has worked with All Ladies League and Women Economic Forum to form National Arts Leadership Council, to be launched on July 31. Excerpts from the interview.

What is the purpose of the National Arts Leadership Council?

Most of the artists in India do get royalty for their works, for example, a painting. Artists are very emotional beings and they are unable to translate their talents into financial endeavours. In many instances, the artists as they are unable to sustain themselves end up changing their line of work. But when you bring a corporate structure to it, economic independence can be achieved. So the National Arts Leadership Council will address many such issues.

What are the activities which would be carried by the council for the benefit of artists?

In this structured approach artists will be facilitated with more opportunities in their chosen field of work. The council with its members, working for development in the arts, will be looking after artists and connecting them with opportunities, both financially and will be training them as entrepreneurs. If many people as members come together, it strengthens our cause. It is sad to notice that only a few people with connections are able to use opportunities.

What all forms of art would be included under this endeavour?

Painting, Music, Dance, Theatre, Sculpture, Digital Media Arts, Literature and all other forms of arts will be featured under this initiative, and artists practicing these would be benefitted here.

What led you to form this Council?

Being an artist myself, in my earlier days I couldn’t find a financial model. This thought led me to form the Council to address such issues. When you are older, you are more closer to your passion, but I have always been painting, so I don’t think I will be missing on something in regard to my arts’ practice, as this endeavour will require both time and effort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Arts Leadership Council WICCI
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp