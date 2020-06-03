IFJAS fair to go digital amid coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

With social distancing being the need of the hour, June 1 saw the 13th edition of Indian Fashion Jewellery and Accessories (IFJAS) go virtual.

Due to the global health crisis, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) also could not organise the 49th edition of the Indian Handicrafts & Gifts Fair (IHGF Delhi Fair) scheduled to be held in April.

However, EPCH engaged with the member exporters by organising audio/video webinars, and came up with a virtual fair.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in prolonged lockdowns and pushed major economies to the brink,” said Rakesh Kumar, Director General of EPCH, adding, “It has disrupted the global supply chains and international trade as the movement of people across borders has come to a halt. This has not only adversely impacted the economies of the world, but also compelled the organisers of world fairs to cancel their shows and look for alternatives.”

The virtual fair that will end on June 4 has more than 200 member exporters showcasing their products virtually, informs Kumar. Semi-precious jewellery, stoles, scarves, shawls, hand bags, clutch, purses, belts, wallets, neck ties, beads, stones, crystal, hair accessories, fancy footwear and tattoos, will be on display.

Via a vigourous publicity campaign, EPCH is motivating buyers, world over, to take part. “A good response is expected from the overseas buyers and Indian volume retail buyers so that the exhibitors who are participating in the virtual trade fair are benefitted through their interaction with the visiting buyers. Indian missions and embassies have also been looped in to disseminate the information to the buyers in their respective countries,” added Kumar, adding that virtual fairs will be a major source of doing business in the next 6-12 months. The shows on textiles and mega fair of handicrafts will follow in June and July.

You can view the June 1 show on https://ifjas.in/visitors/.