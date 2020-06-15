STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locked in foreverness: Photographer captures brother's lockdown wedding pictures

Unlike a number of guests and huge decorations, this wedding had just a handful but it was a grand affair in our hearts.

Chaitali and Nitin share a laugh; with family members during the pheras

By Express News Service

Creatif Films is Sahil Arora’s artistic endeavour. Playing with camera equipment from a young age at Shanti Studios – his father, Rakesh Kumar’s photography venture, the enthusiasm for photography and videography comes naturally to him. Arora uses Sony R IV with 24-70mm 2.8  and 85mm 1.4 for photography. Here, he talks about capturing his brother’s wedding in lockdown.

Sahil Arora and Rakesh Kumar

“The engagement took place a few days before the lockdown so we were lucky in that sense. But as we live in Chandigarh, we had to secure a pass to travel to Delhi where the wedding was planned. We got lucky the third time in securing the pass and married Nitin and Chaitali on May 2 in Ghaziabad.

The wedding was an intimate affair. It was planned at Chaitali’s home. A girl deeply connects with her home as this is where her memories are born and stay with her forever. She wore her mother’s sari and her grandmother’s choker.

Unlike a number of guests and huge decorations, this wedding had just a handful but it was a grand affair in our hearts. We couldn’t find a pandit for getting the two of them married so that was also a last minute arrangement. All of us couldn’t decipher the meaning of what he was saying and as the words were too difficult to follow, it cracked us all up and as one can see in the photos, the bride and groom are laughing incessantly. Everyone wore masks and had to remove them due to the laughter.

Chaitali and Nitin share a laugh

I couldn’t take my team for shooting due to the restriction in the number of guests. So, I did all the still photography and videography with the help of my father. The business has suffered as much as leaving us with one-third of the price money as compared to earlier time. But in my opinion this is temporary, maybe for six to eight months, we will suffer more because us Indians spend only on weddings and houses.”

