Dating apps celebrate queer love

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Pride Month celebrations, a dating platform gathered data on how their millennial users believe in love across the rainbow spectrum.

With its new campaign #AllyOfLove, OkCupid released findings received from an average of 18,000 respondents in India, through questions on their app.

To the question, 'how much do you care about the LGBTQI+ community', 96% men and women said they care about LGBTQI+ issues, and to 'would you advocate the legalisation of gay marriages', around 90% of all users agree that gay marriage in India should be legal. 95% members within the LGBTQI community are of the belief that gay marriage should be legal.

On being asked if they would participate in a public demonstration to demand LGBTQ+ equality, 58% men, 74% women and 75% members of the LGBTQI+ community said they would do so. To the question, 'do you have any gay, bisexual, or transgender friends,' 65% LGBTQI+ community members on OkCupid said they have friends from the community.

Among the overall user base, 54% women and only 39% men have friends from the community.

In a similar vein, Tinder, an app for meeting new people, introduced The Museum of Queer Swipe Stories in partnership with Gaysi Family, to showcase LGBTQI Swipe Stories.

It is a curated archival project that seeks to collect the many moods, experiences, and complexities of queer dating.