Lack of coding experience a challenge for women while applying for jobs: Survey  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BridgeLabz Solutions, an IP-driven incubation lab which nurtures engineering talent and ideas, recently conducted a survey to compare the problems faced by women and men while looking for a job.

The survey was conducted on 2,300+ participants from cities across India including Hyderabad. The survey was conducted on engineers who graduated in 2019 or earlier, of which 58% were male and 42% female.

The survey revealed that a majority of women participants face challenges in landing tech jobs due to a lack of hands-on experience for coding (40%) and are low on confidence (33%), while these figures stood at 38% and 31% for men. Amongst the participants, fewer women (27%) than men (31%) stated that they aren’t well versed with the emerging tech platforms required to crack the interviews and tests. This is indicative of the fact that more women than men have the knowledge but still lack the practical experience needed to execute it.

The BridgeLabz’s Coding Café test was conducted on 100K+ engineers from 17 cities pan-India. Here, with women securing 4%+ higher than the men’s scores, it was revealed that they have a better coding quotient than men, but require a platform for support in order to boost their confidence.Narayan Mahadevan, Founder, BridgeLabz said, “Experiential learning is the key to unlocking the true potential of engineering talent in our country, not only in making them employable but to convert them into active contributors from day one.” — Express Features