An idea can change your life: Your chance to win USD 100,000

Published: 17th March 2020 08:26 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an idea to ‘embrace, engage and empower’ women entrepreneurs across the globe, a ‘TiE Women’ initiative was announced in the city on Monday by The IndUS Entrepreneurs.

Under the initiative, a series of chapter-level start-up support programmes for women entrepreneurs will be conducted, culminating into a regional competition to be held on June 12. Entrepreneurs with businesses that have the potential for a global scale will be eligible for the title. TiE will declare four finalists, including a chapter winner and three runners-up.

The winner also gains a chance to win an equity-free fund of $100,000 for her business pitch in Dubai.
Women entrepreneurs need to apply before March 31, via the website: hyderabad.tie.org/tiewomen/
The shortlisted applicants will undergo competition orientation, mock pitching and business strategy validation sessions essential for growing their ventures. Besides this, all applicants can participate in a slew of mentoring programs and networking initiatives that aim to enhance their business skills throughout
the year.

