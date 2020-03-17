An idea can change your life: Your chance to win USD 100,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an idea to ‘embrace, engage and empower’ women entrepreneurs across the globe, a ‘TiE Women’ initiative was announced in the city on Monday by The IndUS Entrepreneurs.

Under the initiative, a series of chapter-level start-up support programmes for women entrepreneurs will be conducted, culminating into a regional competition to be held on June 12. Entrepreneurs with businesses that have the potential for a global scale will be eligible for the title. TiE will declare four finalists, including a chapter winner and three runners-up.

Selection will be made by an eminent panel of independent jury members comprising successful entrepreneurs, investors, corporate honchos, and women leaders.

The chapter winner would get an opportunity to attend a fully paid entrepreneurship boot camp in India followed by a sponsored trip to the TiE Global Summit in December 2020 in Dubai.

The winner also gains a chance to win an equity-free fund of $100,000 for her business pitch in Dubai.

Women entrepreneurs need to apply before March 31, via the website: hyderabad.tie.org/tiewomen/

The shortlisted applicants will undergo competition orientation, mock pitching and business strategy validation sessions essential for growing their ventures. Besides this, all applicants can participate in a slew of mentoring programs and networking initiatives that aim to enhance their business skills throughout

the year.