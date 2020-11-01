Elaborate lamps, outsized vases, quirky decor pieces are back! Time to go granny chic in your living room

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

What’s old is definitely new again. Trends are cyclical and fads you never thought you’d see again often resurface decades later. But one design aesthetic you certainly didn’t expect to come back in style is your grandmother’s living room.

This maximalist twist on traditional, dubbed grand millennial by global design gurus, is an antidote to those minimalist, all-white spaces that have dominated our Instagram feeds for years now.

It’s exactly as the word says—grandmillennial. Think of pieces of the past, but for the younger, millennial set. Floral wallpaper, chintzy fabrics and ruffled cushions.

Elaborate lamps, outsized vases and quirky decor pieces—you get the picture. When combined with contemporary colours and styling, the look is a blend of traditional elements with a modern twist.

This style is currently so successful because it’s just so fun and full of personality.

It not only liberates you to make design choices and create a space that is anything but sterile, it also encourages you to be different, and that, especially today, speaks to a lot of people.

Begin looking for, say, elephant figurines (or whatever little knick-knack floats your boat).

The idea here is to group similar, vintage items for a robust, maximalist display that’s bursting with personality and charm.

Think of groupings with unique textures and interesting patterns. The key to these collections (and, well, the entire grandmillennial style) is to add something unexpected. Bringing in a modern twist is what takes this look from outdated hand-me-downs to traditional and chic.

Pattern is paramount in grandmillennial design, with classic prints like toile, chintz and plaid featuring heavily on curtains, upholstery and wall coverings. Embellishments like ruffles, pleats and fringe are also seeing a resurgence. Heirloom furniture crafted from dark stained woods brings a sense of history to these rooms, while abstract art or metallic accents help freshen and modernise the look.

“At the heart of this trending design style that falls halfway between minimalism and maximalism is a sense of juxtaposition,” says interior designer Stefani Stein, in an international design website. So, a well-edited design is key to pulling off the grand millennial look in a way that’s more timeless than antiquated.

Be selective as you accessorise to avoid an overly cluttered look. Choose fabrics in bold patterns, but keep the colour palette tight and consistent so the look is layered and cozy, not chaotic. Above all, decorate with what you love.