STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Elaborate lamps, outsized vases, quirky decor pieces are back! Time to go granny chic in your living room

This maximalist twist on traditional, dubbed grand millennial by global design gurus, is an antidote to those minimalist, all-white spaces that have dominated our Instagram feeds for years now.

Published: 01st November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

It’s exactly as the word says—grandmillennial. Think of pieces of the past, but for the younger, millennial set. Floral wallpaper, chintzy fabrics and ruffled cushions.

It’s exactly as the word says—grandmillennial. Think of pieces of the past, but for the younger, millennial set. Floral wallpaper, chintzy fabrics and ruffled cushions.

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

What’s old is definitely new again. Trends are cyclical and fads you never thought you’d see again often resurface decades later. But one design aesthetic you certainly didn’t expect to come back in style is your grandmother’s living room.

This maximalist twist on traditional, dubbed grand millennial by global design gurus, is an antidote to those minimalist, all-white spaces that have dominated our Instagram feeds for years now.

It’s exactly as the word says—grandmillennial. Think of pieces of the past, but for the younger, millennial set. Floral wallpaper, chintzy fabrics and ruffled cushions.

Elaborate lamps, outsized vases and quirky decor pieces—you get the picture. When combined with contemporary colours and styling, the look is a blend of traditional elements with a modern twist. 

This style is currently so successful because it’s just so fun and full of personality.

It not only liberates you to make design choices and create a space that is anything but sterile, it also encourages you to be different, and that, especially today, speaks to a lot of people.

Begin looking for, say, elephant figurines (or whatever little knick-knack floats your boat).

The idea here is to group similar, vintage items for a robust, maximalist display that’s bursting with personality and charm.

Think of groupings with unique textures and interesting patterns. The key to these collections (and, well, the entire grandmillennial style) is to add something unexpected. Bringing in a modern twist is what takes this look from outdated hand-me-downs to traditional and chic.

Pattern is paramount in grandmillennial design, with classic prints like toile, chintz and plaid featuring heavily on curtains, upholstery and wall coverings. Embellishments like ruffles, pleats and fringe are also seeing a resurgence. Heirloom furniture crafted from dark stained woods brings a sense of history to these rooms, while abstract art or metallic accents help freshen and modernise the look.

“At the heart of this trending design style that falls halfway between minimalism and maximalism is a sense of juxtaposition,” says interior designer Stefani Stein, in an international design website. So, a well-edited design is key to pulling off the grand millennial look in a way that’s more timeless than antiquated.

Be selective as you accessorise to avoid an overly cluttered look. Choose fabrics in bold patterns, but keep the colour palette tight and consistent so the look is layered and cozy, not chaotic. Above all, decorate with what you love.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
home decor house decor
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp