Art in the ruins

Scenes from Inder Salim’s performance-based installation, Every Soiled Page. Photographs by Harsh Kuamr and Abhimanyu Kumar

By Express News Service

Delhi-based artist’s Inder Salim’s performance installation, including readings and recitals, is being showcased at an exhibition titled Every Soiled Page. The exhibition is curated by Sabih Ahmed and organised by Ishara Art Foundation. 

For the show, Salim derived inspiration from Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem, Memory, written in 1953. Faiz wrote Memory when he was imprisoned in the Montgomery Central Jail, Pakistan. Taking cue from the poem, the exhibition attempts to propose art as a site for archaeology, where materials, voices, inscriptions and testimonies produce a field of resonance, something that has stood witness to the act of resistance.

Salim through his work often reflects upon the relationship between art and its relevance to the world, and this time he has chosen the capital city to mark his thoughts.  He takes in the garb of a ghost and visits Jamali Kamali mosque, Khari Baoli, and other structures that came up during pre-Mughal and Mughal period in the city. 

Comprising a total 11 clips, the artist takes us through various poems primarily about Kashmir. “I am not taking a political stand here. There is anyway a lot of material on that. My job is to engage myself with my time in Kashmir, and not necessarily when I was there. Say, for instance, if I am having a recipe in Delhi about Kashmir, I still somehow present in Kashmir,” he says.

The reason for him in choosing the heritage sites was channeling the inner ghostliness of a ruin. “No matter how much we reconstruct a site, we cannot bring a site exactly like in its original shape. In every ruin, we often think about the presence of a ghost,” he says, while adding, “Metaphorically speaking, we all are struggling with our inner ghosts which in a way resides in us, by encountering it through some personal issues. I was also looking at how architectural space and ghosts can meet somewhere.

When we look at a certain archive, here in case, we dig out various perspectives out of it.” Salim has also created a book titled, Every Page Soiled, along with the videos. He says, “Loaded with performance images and poems from Kashmir and elsewhere, a book perforated through and through, has also been created, which just like the monuments passes light.”

At: http://isharaartfoundation.com/ Till: December 19

