Mastering memes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Memesters recently received some great news — the world got its first memes museum in Hong Kong. This means their viral work can be recognised, preserved and showcased globally. Being creative and funny at the same time is not everyone’s cup of tea. We speak to some city-based content creators, stand-up comedians and memesters about what it takes to make a meme go viral.

Bhavneet Singh, a stand-up comedian who is known for his memes, is excited about the fact that memesters have got this “crazy platform” that can preserve their funny comments. “Memes are basic cultural references, you don’t need words. We have been going for minimalism over the years; if you look at brands, they are trying to communicate with as fewer words as possible. Memes are the same, they show how our communication has evolved. People are actually making money out of it and spending on it. It’s great that we now have a museum for it,” he says.

Memes are a combination of two things — timing: time your meme properly on the right topic, and the relatability factor: it is very difficult to find something that everyone can relate to. “If you nail the timing and relatability factor, you have a good engagement,” he says.

Navin Pivhal, a content writer and memer, talks about the origin of memes and how this museum is a platform to motivate creative writers. “Memes have become a vital part of Internet pop culture. It is a tool for cultural transmission and not a fad. Memes are here to stay. I get a lot of information and news from memes, and I love it because they are funny. The idea to open a meme museum is great as it is equivalent to modern art,” he says.

According to Navin, a lot of creativity goes into making a meme. “For a meme to go viral, it definitely has to be funny and should reflect the contemporary culture. Most of the memes go viral on Reddit and then get circulated on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. That subbreddit is a brutal ground as users have the option of down vote a meme. Making memes is no joke. Today, there are so many apps and websites on which one can make them,” says Navin, who makes memes for r/memes on Reddit.

Sandesh Jonny, a stand-up comedian, is in awe of this system of communication as so much is said in very few words and it cracks people up too. “After following memes for six-seven years, I’ve realised that there’s no formula to make a meme go viral. People love political memes and those based on movies. For instance, JCB ki Khudayi went viral; it is like the lottery. Memes are changing the way people think and they also impact politics. Rahul Gandhi is a meme now. Even though funny and silly, memes are changing history. They definitely deserve an exclusive museum,” he says.