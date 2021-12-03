STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udaipur-based Siddharth Soni is paving way for children’s education

Soni grabbed everyone’s attention when he initiated 11 primary schools.

Published: 03rd December 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UDAIPUR: Very few individuals among us have risen to the top, but at the same time are giving back to society. Udaipur-based Siddharth Soni has been working relentlessly for the children’s education. Founder of an NGO named ‘Siddham Sansthan’, Soni is passionate about his responsibility towards the betterment of children in the country.

He says that there's a dire need in India to help children lacking the right parental guidance and support. This motivated Soni to step forward and work for them and provide the right education for them so that they could go ahead in creating a brighter future for themselves.

Soni grabbed everyone’s attention when he initiated 11 primary schools. He has made schools affordable for children from underprivileged backgrounds with nominal fees. Interestingly, Soni has also remained a part of the Congress party and made quite a name even in the political sphere.

