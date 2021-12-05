15 quotes of TEDx speaker Peter Sage that will transform your life

By Express News Service

Peter Sage is a multipotentialite. He is a skillful entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in initiating dozens of successful businesses.

He is an established speaker and high-performance coach who inspires people throughout the world with his wisdom. He mentors his students to establish a balanced relationship with themselves and the people around them while creating a sense of harmony within. He is an adviser and mentor to highly influential people, royalty, international companies, and those who are poverty-stricken or drug addicts.

Sage is an internationally-renowned author whose latest book, ‘The Inside Track: An Inspirational Guide To Conquering Adversity’. It became a number one bestseller within hours of its release and gives a unique first-hand account of how to become your best when life gives you its worst. It has won industry acclaim and has been called one the most impactful how-to manuals ever written for facing challenges and hardships in a way that helps the reader face them with a smile and turn them around.

Moreover, he is known by his followers to be an adventurous and empathetic soul with not only a passion for adventure but also a keen interest in philanthropy. If you aspire to seek his wisdom and embark on a journey into the stratosphere of success, then give some of his favorite and inspiring quotes a read.

“The strongest trees grow in the strongest winds, not the best soil.”

“When focused on adding value, not sales, business becomes the ultimate vehicle to generate wealth.”

“A ship in a harbour is a safe ship. But that’s not what ships were built for.”

“The purpose of setting a goal is not to achieve the goal. It’s to see who I need to become in order to achieve it.”

“Life happens to me or life happens through me. It starts with a choice.”

“Silence is the music of wisdom.”

“I may want to believe. I may even think I believe. But when I REALLY believe, life changes immediately.”

“The key is to die young. As late as possible.”

“Rather than live in a narrow, flatlined life, go climb the peaks and fall in the throes of an extraordinary life.”

“Filling your sails with Gratitude is the most joyous way to journey down the river of Life.”

“If you don't write down your goals you will probably end up working for someone who has.”

“Those who riskless, often end up with less.”

“You don't need more money, you need a better strategy.”

“You are not required to set yourself on fire to keep other people warm.”

“Wealth is nothing more than the perception of abundance. Poverty is nothing more than the perception of scarcity.”