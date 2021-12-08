STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tracing inspiring journey of Ava Aashna Chopra - Southeast Asia's top model

At present, model Ava is doing shows in the Middle East and Asia.

By Express News Service

Ava Aashna Chopra is one of the most successful Southeast Asian models. She is the first Southeast Asian beauty to feature twice on the official cover page of L'Officiel Latvian edition in Eastern Europe. The modelling industry is truly flourishing by recognising the talents of people like Ava, who add lots of diversity and representation in the field.

Since childhood, Ava had a deep interest in becoming a model. She worked her way all hard to ensure she gets to be known as one of the leading Southeast Asian models in the world. From doing small fashion shows to now signing big brands, Ava’s journey is truly inspiring. Her first big shot was in Singapore during the launch of Disney Channel Asia. The project gave her immense confidence to stay committed and passionate about her dreams.

At present, model Ava is doing shows in the Middle East and Asia. Some of the brands she has collaborated with are Fendi, Christian Louboutin, Dolce and Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Max Mara, and many more. She has also appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan Malaysia edition.

With her work and success, Ava has shown the world that with talent, determination, and confidence, dreams do come true. She wants many young girls and boys to believe in themselves and follow their hearts. The gorgeous and successful model truly believes in women empowerment, equality and supports the cause of the abolition of illegal wildlife goods.

In 2015, she co-founded the Act For Hope Initiative in support of the Concern India Foundation. The initiative helps aid young girls and women who are sexually and physically abused. Ava was also the force behind bringing together big names from the Indian fashion and arts industry a few years ago.

Ava shares updates about her work, personal life, on social media. From her achievements to travel pics, one gets treated with exciting content. She has more than 10k followers on Instagram. Her followers admire her success, beauty, and dedication in creating a change and upping the fashion quotient.

Follow Ava Aashna Chopra's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/misschopras/

