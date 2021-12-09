Variety and technology are our forte: Fiona Diamonds co-founder Parag Agrawal

By Express News Service

“Jewellery has the power to be the one little thing that makes you feel unique,” said Elizabeth Taylor. A perfectly created diamond jewellery is like icing on the cake. Jewellery brand Fiona Diamonds has introduced the Indian market with lab-grown diamond jewellery, Moissanite jewellery, along with natural diamond jewellery.

The firm curates 80,000 types of diamonds from 500 manufacturers all across the country, which can be purchased online as well as from their retail stores. The company’s Co-Founder Parag Agrawal says,

“Purchasing diamonds could be very confusing as the same diamond is available at different prices with different sellers, so we have ensured to bring the widest variety of diamonds from sellers across India.” He further says, “We are aware that there are other players in the market, but our USP is our contemporary designs across three variants. We have also made these precious stones available with different desired certifications to ensure authenticity.”

Fiona has made all its designs available on its online platform to ensure its reach across the country. Here, jewellery is designed by a team of qualified designers and is made using the latest technology available in the industry. As a result, Fiona has a vast variety of jewellery collections in both contemporary and ethnic sections. Parag says, “I am an engineer by qualification, therefore, my understanding of technology is decent. I have always been specific about using the best technology. This is the reason why variety and technology are our forte.”

Fiona Diamonds make jewellery for every purpose like dailywear, occasional, and wedding collection. The major focus is on the latter. Maintaining a touch of luxury is something the always ensure.

Parag says, “Natural diamonds have always been associated with luxury, but we have put two more additions to this with lab-grown diamond and moissanite. The latter was little known in the Indian market before we started production with this gemstone. Now Fiona is a leading brand that provides jewellery made with all the three stones under one roof. All this comes with an assurance of authenticity and user-specified certification.”

At present, Fiona has one factory outlet, one B2B trade office, three flagship stores, and numerous franchises across the country. The brand has grown exponentially since the time of its inception in 2007. After the pandemic, Fiona has been focussing more on online selling than ever before. It has only helped to consolidate its position and widen its reach.