Data and technology startup 'Buffering' brings audiences back in theatres post pandemic

Buffering is also backed by venture capital Arvog, hotelier Rahul Pandit, and Singer Sonu Nigam.

Published: 10th December 2021 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

‘Buffering’, a Mumbai-based startup which uses data and broadcast techniques to amplify the reach of Bollywood movies bringing viewers back to the theatres. The brainchild of entrepreneurs Amit B Wadhwani and Darshani Khatri, Buffering has partnered with movies like Sooryawanshi, Antim, Tadap, and the upcoming Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Buffering uses data crawling and remarketing techniques to track viewer trends. Collated revenue of top 3 releases that buffering partnered with, crossed Rs 250 crores, with major share coming in from Rohit Shetty's Sooryawanshi.

"We use a medley of data, technology. Our rich understanding of Indian viewers helps film producers and studios in bringing audiences back to the movie halls. We are building a B2C tech platform where viewers will also be able to make transactions", says Wadhwani.

"At less than 50 paise per client acquisition, we are the only, most effective and obvious choice of content creators. By the end of 2021, we will complete 11 movies. For 2022, we estimate over 70 movies, taking our revenue to a little over Rs 150 crores"

Actor Ahan Shetty, whose movie Tadap released on December 3, says, "It's exciting to see technology being used to keep the industry together and bring revenues back to the cinemas. Buffering helped us reach out to a larger audience".

