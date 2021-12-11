CoFynd: Making search for modern co-working, co-living space easy

By Express News Service

The concept of working spaces has changed considerably. Young professionals, entrepreneurs, and startups have changed the way office spaces used to be. They prefer places that are pocket-friendly, more social, and yet offer all the amenities of full-fledged independent offices.

The concept of co-working and co-living, which is popular in the west, has slowly made its way in India particularly in metropolitan and tier-2 cities. However, finding the best place to start the professional journey could be a tedious task. CoFynd, a space discovery platform that provides co-working and co-living spaces in 20+ Indian cities is the brainchild of entrepreneur Atul Gupta.

Praneeti, a young software engineer who shifted to Mumbai recently says “Living in Mumbai can be expensive as well as tiresome for professionals like me who come from small cities. I would prefer a place that is safe, provides sufficient privacy, and yet pocket-friendly. Co-living spaces are a perfect choice for people like me. However, finding such places is not very easy, as they are not as effortlessly available.”

CoFynd was founded in 2019. It started with coworking spaces in three cities - Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon. It works as a channel between users and space providers.

A freelance professional photographer Aditya says “I started photography a few months back. Affording a separate office was not in my budget. Work from home was equally difficult as it could not provide the necessary professional environment. A simple google search took me to platforms such as CoFynd.”

Gupta says, “We have tried to strike a balance between flexibility and privacy. Our co-working spaces provide flexibility and all modern office amenities.” According to CoFynd’s official data, the firm has a network of 25000 such live spaces in various Indian cities.

The platform has been developed with the help of CoFynd’s technical partner T9L. It provides easy access to places city-wise. Gupta says “We have kept the interface easy to scroll. Users can find basic details including prices at the front page itself.”

“The concept of co-working and co-living is popular in metro cities, but tier-2 cities are also picking up the pace. We have been getting lots of leads and queries from cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad which are both educational and industrial hubs. This shows the shift in the paradigm of coworking and coliving spaces. These are clear indications of growth for service providers and platforms like us.” Atul concludes.