India Authors Award 2021 winner Dr Navana Kundu has words of wisdom for youth

By Express News Service

We all seek motivation from the world around us. Dr Navana Kundu says motivation is what we must generate from within. To be precise, when emotions are managed, mastered, and are aligned, that’s when a person is on the way towards success.

Explaining it in an in-depth context, Dr Kundu has authored a book titled ‘Emotional Mastery - Toolkit For Success’ which was launched earlier this year in Dubai.

After becoming the no. 1 bestseller across the UAE, USA, and India, Dr Kundu’s book has garnered love from all over the world. As the book perfectly sums up the art of mastering emotions through a rapid rational approach. It makes one understand how to heal and channel different emotions like anger, depression, and fear in different situations. As anxiety and depression are on the rise among youngsters, this book has the solution to such issues.

Collating her personal experiences in life, she has emphasized the need to understand the messages of different emotions. “Every emotion holds a message for you. We need to understand and experience it before coming to a conclusion”, says the celebrated speaker. While the book continues to be top-shelf, Dr. Kundu recently added another laurel by India Authors Award 2021 for her internationally bestselling book in the teen and young adult category.

The event was held on November 30 and was organised by the Navi Mumbai Chamber of Business and Industries (NMCBI). Dr. Kundu was felicitated with the award by the NMCBI Chairman Dr Dhirendra Gautam Mishra who is also the president of the Indian Coaching Federation and the founder of Great Human University. Among 800 nominations of authors of Indian origin and across the globe, 100 names were selected in 25 different categories. Dr Kundu feels blessed to have achieved this prestigious award.

Dr Kundu has also given life-transforming speeches and seminars in European countries along with the UAE, USA, and India. She says, “When your work is appreciated by everyone, the feeling is surreal. I cannot express but just be grateful to the readers for making my book a huge success.”

The motivational speaker stated that in today’s world of chaos and uncertainty. The younger generation looks up to the adults for guidance. For her, success means impacting and improving the quality of emotions, mind, and life. Dr Kundu promises to bring about change with her words and will continue to bring smiles on people’s faces with her optimism.