STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

DFT gym owner Sunil Sharma is making strides in growth of CrossFit popularity

Published: 17th December 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JABALPUR: Physical fitness is the key to a better life. However, trying to get in shape can be intimidating, especially if you have spent years in the same sedentary routine. The truth is, being fit doesn't have to be hard as long as you are willing to build new habits. If you are determined and consistent, it will soon become part of your lifestyle.

Sunil Sharma is a person who not only imbibes this philosophy but ensures that he teaches it to his clients as well. The 28-year-old fitness expert hails from Jabalpur. Sunil is also an entrepreneur and owns DFT Strength and Coaching institute. He is certified by ISSA and started his journey to change the way people look at physical fitness. The young entrepreneur even helps people to prepare for competing in bodybuilding competitions.

Many people in India are switching to CrossFit compared to traditional bodybuilding exercises for several reasons. It is a strength and conditioning program that incorporates elements from several different types of exercise from weightlifting to gymnastics. It emphasises high-intensity workouts that help increase overall fitness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp