Entrepreneur Snehal Brahmbhatt vows to serve humanity through Sneh Shilp Foundation

Sneh Shilp Foundation's other notable projects include Project Neenv.

Published: 17th December 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Snehal Brahmbhatt, the COO of Shilp Group and founder of the Sneh Shilp Foundation has made headlines multiple times this year. Other than being dedicated to the real estate business, Snehal is known for her notable contributions to the needy.

She is not only dedicated to serving mankind, but is also involved in projects that would heal mother nature and several other problems that paralyse the world in contemporary times. According to Snehal, she believes in the principle of ‘giving back’. Thus, she has initiated to nurture others with the same amount of love that she gets in her life from people.

One such successful program of hers which aims to spread unconditional love and care is her old-age care programs. For people who are left abandoned or those who reside in old age homes, Snehal has decided on a special program that would provide them with clothes, groceries, and food items on a regular basis. She even said that how working with these old-age homes and orphanages has brought her closer to humanity.

With the love received for her initiatives, Snehal and her organisation even designed another exclusive program that works to fight leprosy in Ahmedabad. By donating ration and groceries, the Sneh Shilp Foundation wants to help the leprosy community to help them lead a better life.

Sneh Shilp Foundation's other notable projects include Project Neenv. The team was reported to have planted 65 trees in a humble attempt to save other nature. During the pandemic, the team has also reportedly been conducting blood donation drives on a regular basis. Snehal shared that all these drives and programs give her infinite peace and a sense of fulfilment. Therefore, she wishes to carry her job of serving humanity throughout her life

