Entrepreneur Yash Brahmbhatt wants to fulfil dreams of needy through Sneh Shilp Foundation.

By Express News Service

Sneh Shilp Foundation claims to build the dreams of every individual through their social work initiatives. The founder of the foundation Yash Brahmbhatt is a renowned entrepreneur, who has earned his name in the field of real estate. His aim has been to 'take a leap and give back to society by doing what it takes to make a significant difference in people's life.'

Brahmbhatt says, “Sneh Shilp Foundation has been established with the sole purpose of bringing sunshine to lives, smiles on faces, and service to mankind.' He has started various initiatives including blood donation drive, environment day, cloth, and grocery donations.

Sneh Shilp Foundation has also planted 65 new trees as part of an afforestation drive to conserve nature. Brahmbhatt says, 'We planted trees as a gift to nature and our future generations. This was a humble attempt from our end to give it back to mother earth.'

Sneh Shilp foundation has also come forward to bring help to colonies suffering from leprosy by providing essentials every month. 'We want to create a world where everyone gets what they desire and truly deserve. This is to prevent human suffering by alleviating poverty and hunger”, concludes Brahmbhatt.