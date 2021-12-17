STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Fashion label Janya’s Closet glamourizes style statement for teens and tweens

Gupta further says that along with uniqueness, it is the glamour quotient that adds a spark to the newest collection from Janya’s Closet.

Published: 17th December 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A common notion every fashion aficionado has in their mind is that luxury fashion and teenage style don’t go hand in hand. Breaking the monotony of the usual style trends, ‘Janya’s Closet’ is here to convince you with an array of perfectly fit outfits catering to kids and teens. After redefining luxury couture in kids wear, this lux couture house has gone miles ahead with its exquisite outfits for teens and tweens.

Ever since Janya’s Closet was established in 2014, it has raised the bar with luxury dresses that go in sync with celebrity fashion. Striving for perfection, this fashion house under the guidance of its founder Nidhi Gupta has rolled out a series of themed collections. Realising the fact that the teenage group has limited scope in fashion wear, Janya’s Closet recently launched the one-of-a-kind collection for different occasions. Be it a party, wedding, family get-together, or any other event, this couture label has experimented with style files that are class beyond comparison.

Gupta says, “There’s one life you have. You’ll never be young again. Why not style every day and make life filled with superlative fashion choices?”

Janya’s Closet has brilliantly executed three distinctive themes ahead of its launch. The ‘Play Zone’ section personifies style and goofiness. On the contrary, the second theme being ‘Time Travel’ enlightens the meeting of different worlds – the vintage and modern era of fashion. ‘So Unlike Me’ is another theme. It throws light on being unique in terms of presentation.

Gupta further says that along with uniqueness, it is the glamour quotient that adds a spark to the newest collection from Janya’s Closet. Bridging the gap of mainstream outfit choices, we have created fireworks with its quality. Over the years, we have been the first of many things for girls in the fashion world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp