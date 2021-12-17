Jabalpur-based DFT gym is making strides in growth of CrossFit popularity

By Express News Service

Physical fitness is the key to a better life. However, trying to get in shape can be intimidating, especially if you have spent years in the same sedentary routine. The truth is, being fit doesn't have to be hard as long as you are willing to build new habits. If you are determined and consistent, it will soon become part of your lifestyle.

Sunil Sharma is a person who not only imbibes this philosophy but ensures that he teaches it to his clients as well. The 28-year-old fitness expert hails from Jabalpur. Sunil is also an entrepreneur and owns DFT Strength and Coaching institute. He is certified by ISSA and started his journey to change the way people look at physical fitness. The young entrepreneur even helps people to prepare for competing in bodybuilding competitions.

Many people in India are switching to CrossFit compared to traditional bodybuilding exercises for several reasons. It is a strength and conditioning program that incorporates elements from several different types of exercise from weightlifting to gymnastics. It emphasises high-intensity workouts that help increase overall fitness.