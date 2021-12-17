Producer Rishabh Sachdev talks about his latest song featuring in upcoming movie

By Express News Service

Jyoti Group's Rishabh Sachdev is producing a much awaited action film with Sooraj Pancholi and Gautam Gulati. The film is a result of Sachdev’s long and interesting journey of exploring various domains within the industry.

“Coming from Mumbai has several advantages as I have access to the best industry professionals who can create high-quality content. I am waiting for the situation to get better, as with the new Omicron variant, the original plan to shoot some parts of our movie internationally, has been delayed till travelling becomes normal and safe”, says Sachdev.

As a young producer who is full of ideas, Sachdev aims to venture into unexplored realms of film making by experimenting with new themes and subjects.

Besides this venture, he has released one song called ‘Watan’ on the eve of Independence Day. Benjamin Rohan is the lead singer of the song. Sachdev made sure to shoot the song at some of the best places in Rajasthan to showcase the beauty of India. He hinted on Watan being a part of his upcoming movie on his social media.

He has also produced and acted in the advertisement lifestyle app named Vaamoz.

Sachdev is constantly involved in developing new revolutionary experimental thoughts and unique ideas to present Indian films in International frame. He envisions delving into revolutionary and untrammelled areas and thus be able to discover his inner self using the limitless possibilities and scope of cinema.