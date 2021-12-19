STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Content creator Vansh Patel is preparing to shine bright as promising actor

Patel has also worked with Gujarat’s popular influencer and actress Aanchal Shah for two music videos.

Published: 19th December 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

For any actor, it is of utmost significance to be versatile. When you have the adaptability to play different roles, you can succeed as an actor. Working on the craft of acting, content creator and actor, Patel is leaving no stone unturned in acing his skills. He has been a part of many music videos that got tremendous response from the audience.

Patel was seen in various music videos like ‘Do Chaar Bunde’, ‘Yaar Naa Badlaay’, ‘Gokul No Govaliyo’, ‘Ghoomariyu’ and ‘Pichkari’. A majority of his music videos have been popular in Gujarat, but Patel’s most cherished dream is to work in a pan-India film. “I am working towards my goals, and eventually my dreams will turn into reality. All that matters is the sincerity towards work”, he said. 

As an actor, Patel wants to take up roles that put him out of his comfort zone. He is currently working to be a part of short films and OTT platforms. Elaborating about it, he said, “I don’t believe in the length of my role. For me, it is important to choose a role that leaves a strong impact on the audience.”

Patel has also worked with Gujarat’s popular influencer and actress Aanchal Shah for two music videos. Their chemistry in ‘Do Chaar Bunde’ and ‘Yaar Naa Badlaay’ was well appreciated by their fans.

Realizing that many new-age actors have earned great recognition with their talent through OTT platforms, Patel is looking forward to working in a web series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp