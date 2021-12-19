Entrepreneur Ameer Merchant inspires youth to take right risks

By Express News Service

Business is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, the one who cracks the right deal, never looks behind. One such inspiration is Gujarat-based businessman, Ameer Merchant. He owns ‘Euphoria’, a manufacturing giant of fried onion flakes.

Starting on a small scale, taking the right risk and challenging himself has helped Merchant reach where he is today. He also has a water and chocolate line under Euphoria that is manufactured in the Gulf. Merchant is a pioneer in marine shipping machinery. Under the name Merchant, he deals in perfumes.

Talking about his right risk mantra, Merchant says, “Not every risk is incorrect. There are right risks too. Calculating the overall scenario and not taking any decision in haste is a must. The youth at times lean towards business for quick success. That’s how they fail in the longer run, and hence, keep critiquing themselves. Taking a 360 degree approach to their business prospects and seeing how the market factors will affect their work helps. patience and research is a must.”

Merchant is trying his best to make Euphoria even bigger. His team is consistently researching and his calculative decisions are helping them grow. By January-end, they will be launching cosmetics too.