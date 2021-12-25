Catch dancer Shyam Sidhawat in his new song called "Move On"

By Express News Service

Shyam Sidhawat has been known for his appearances in multiple online videos performing covers for famous numbers. He has been entertaining the audience with his locking and popping moves. His videos went viral in the past and have been appreciated. He is now a dancer-choreographer who entertains his viewers with unique dance mix styles.

Sidhawat is now all set with his new song called "Move On”. The song will be led by a famous record label and is expected to grab eyeballs. His successful covers have turned many heads in the Gujarati film industry. “Move On” is a new attempt and shall bring in a special message.

Sidhawat says, “This song has a special message to the millennials. It tells people to move on in life and not be in toxic relationships. The song is built on a monotonous plot and this also makes it more relatable for the audience to connect easily. The audiences shall see many other artists alongside me. From the composition to the cool moves, we have kept our audience in mind. I also want to thank Vejeeta for composing the song. Hope everyone enjoys our work.”