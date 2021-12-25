STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Catch dancer Shyam Sidhawat in new song called "Move On"

His successful covers have turned many heads in the Gujarati film industry.

Published: 25th December 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Shyam Sidhawat has been known for his appearances in multiple online videos performing covers for famous numbers. He has been entertaining the audience with his locking and popping moves. His videos went viral in the past and have been appreciated. He is now a dancer-choreographer who entertains his viewers with unique dance mix styles.

Sidhawat is now all set with his new song called "Move On”. The song will be led by a famous record label and is expected to grab eyeballs. His successful covers have turned many heads in the Gujarati film industry. “Move On” is a new attempt and shall bring in a special message.

Sidhawat says, “This song has a special message to the millennials. It tells people to move on in life and not be in toxic relationships. The song is built on a monotonous plot and this also makes it more relatable for the audience to connect easily. The audiences shall see many other artists alongside me. From the composition to the cool moves, we have kept our audience in mind. I also want to thank Vejeeta for composing the song. Hope everyone enjoys our work.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp