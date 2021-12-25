Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur eyeing for Mrs World 2022 Crown

By Express News Service

Navdeep Kaur has set an example for many Indian women, especially the married ones - it is never too late to achieve your dreams. With her talent, beauty and confidence, Kaur made a name for herself in the beauty industry. The crown was just the beginning of the bigger things about to happen in her career.

Kaur hails from Odisha's Kansbahal in the Sundargarh district. Since her childhood, she wanted to win a beauty pageant and make her country and family proud. Mrs India Inc 2020 contest was held in October 2020 online. Kaur and other participants had to clear several rounds to win the title. The stunning lady made sure she excelled in every round.

Kaur has something big coming in 2022. She is all set to represent India on the global stage at Mrs World 2022 event. The event will be scheduled for January 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. Kaur is quite excited about the big feat and wants to bring home the crown.

About representing India at the Mrs World event next year, she says, "It's an honour to be a part of such a huge contest. Mrs World beauty pageant, started in 1984, has seen many beautiful and talented ladies taking home the crown. With every year, the platform keeps growing, giving an opportunity for women to showcase their beauty, skills, and ethnicity."

Coming to her personal life, Kaur is a computer engineer and an MBA. She is happily married for 7 years and has a 5-year-old daughter Jasleen. She is working in the field of education and training students for more than 5 years.