STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Things to know about VDJ Shaan and his new releases

With the Covid situation stabilising, Shaan is planning to set the stage on fire with his smashing remixes.

Published: 25th December 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VDJ Shaan, one of the most well-known talents, has just released his new song with the title, “Losing Myself.” He has not only performed in India but has also proved his mettle overseas. Shaan has collaborated on stage, and studio, with notable musicians such as Sonu Nigam and Salim Merchant. However, his path was not without adversity. Like everyone else in the industry, he began his career by performing at clubs and lounges.

According to Shaan, making people dance to his tunes is more than simply a leisure activity; it needs a tremendous deal of talent. He has carved a niche for himself in the market with his remixes. Shaan was named one of the top 100 VDJs, and he was ranked first among them all. He has been coached by vocalist and music director Salim Merchant

"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to work with such brilliant singers. Their music has inspired me since I was a child, and I consider them mentors and idols. Music, in my perspective, is a long-term learning experience", says Shaan on working with the big guns of the music industry.

This talented young lad has over 150 live performances under his belt and is going strong. On mixed music, he has worked with a variety of well-known DJs and performers. Shaan has built a reputation for himself and is a popular choice among partygoers.

He has put a lot of effort into his new release. The song is accessible on all major music streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Shaan was previously named the best VDJ in the world for his exceptional performance. "I compose my mix music and broadcast the videos on LED displays at clubs, parties, and other events," Shaan says.

“VDJing has an entirely new vibe to it and I love it. I'm delighted that people like my music. It inspires me to keep making high-quality music. When people remember me for my work rather than my name, I am thrilled. I'd like to promote myself globally and become one of the top-rated DJs."

With the Covid situation stabilising, Shaan is planning to set the stage on fire with his smashing remixes. He is working on a number of projects in addition to providing music for parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp