Things to know about VDJ Shaan and his new releases

By Express News Service

VDJ Shaan, one of the most well-known talents, has just released his new song with the title, “Losing Myself.” He has not only performed in India but has also proved his mettle overseas. Shaan has collaborated on stage, and studio, with notable musicians such as Sonu Nigam and Salim Merchant. However, his path was not without adversity. Like everyone else in the industry, he began his career by performing at clubs and lounges.

According to Shaan, making people dance to his tunes is more than simply a leisure activity; it needs a tremendous deal of talent. He has carved a niche for himself in the market with his remixes. Shaan was named one of the top 100 VDJs, and he was ranked first among them all. He has been coached by vocalist and music director Salim Merchant

"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to work with such brilliant singers. Their music has inspired me since I was a child, and I consider them mentors and idols. Music, in my perspective, is a long-term learning experience", says Shaan on working with the big guns of the music industry.

This talented young lad has over 150 live performances under his belt and is going strong. On mixed music, he has worked with a variety of well-known DJs and performers. Shaan has built a reputation for himself and is a popular choice among partygoers.

He has put a lot of effort into his new release. The song is accessible on all major music streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Shaan was previously named the best VDJ in the world for his exceptional performance. "I compose my mix music and broadcast the videos on LED displays at clubs, parties, and other events," Shaan says.

“VDJing has an entirely new vibe to it and I love it. I'm delighted that people like my music. It inspires me to keep making high-quality music. When people remember me for my work rather than my name, I am thrilled. I'd like to promote myself globally and become one of the top-rated DJs."

With the Covid situation stabilising, Shaan is planning to set the stage on fire with his smashing remixes. He is working on a number of projects in addition to providing music for parties.