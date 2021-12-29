STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entrepreneur Rohit Khosla’s innovative ideas see him embark on global journey of success

Ever since Khosla joined his family business in 2014, he has taken the company to new heights.

Published: 29th December 2021

By Express News Service

An entrepreneur does not necessarily mean one who has an array of business ideas, or the one who manages the entire business solely. Instead, entrepreneurship is about managing multiple roles with aplomb. To be precise, he/she is one who can take risks and has the ability to work in collaboration with others. Sharing creativity and vision with his team and inspiring his peers to perform, Rohit Khosla has emerged as one of the highly revered entrepreneurs in the business world. 

He is the CEO of RK International Group, a leading conglomerate in India and the Middle East. R.K. International Group also has its presence in Europe, Africa, and South Asia. With Khosla’s perseverance and skills, the company has other subsidiaries under the umbrella such as New Delhi Medical Centre, Gulf Visa Services, Khosla Travels Pvt. Ltd., New Star Medical Centre, Gulf Medical Centre, Khosla Transport Company, R.K. International Skill Development Centres and Khosla Exim Pvt. Ltd. 

Ever since Khosla joined his family business in 2014, he has taken the company to new heights. With great networking skills and being a talented communicator, Khosla made associations with different clients from across the globe, thus bringing R.K International Group on an international scale.  

Coming from a business background, Khosla completed his Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the esteemed Shri Ram College of Commerce in 2014 and later pursued his MBA in Entrepreneurship from Oxford University. Being a bright student, he earned various scholarships for higher studies. With a desire to gain a competitive edge, he completed many certification courses of business from the best institutes in the world like Harvard University, Wharton Business School, Stanford University, and London School of Economics. 

Khosla has also come up with many creative solutions for consulting and startup industries, something which he feels is the need of the hour. Moreover, he has witnessed the up and down trends in early-stage of his career. However, with his uncanny ability to be consistently ahead of the curve, the past few years have been particularly strong for Rohit. In a short period, he launched many other startups. So, in addition to his family business, Khosla is simultaneously managing various other business ventures too.  

On a parting note, Khosla has an inspiring message for the young entrepreneurs, “I would advise all youngsters to never give up on their dreams and work consistently to achieve them. You will come across many obstacles along your professional journey, but face these challenges head-on and embrace change. Because many times these challenges pave the path for innovation.”

