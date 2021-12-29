Rishabh Jain’s successful entrepreneurial journey at 25

By Express News Service

Rishabh Jain is an entrepreneur who wants to shift trade to the future by developing an effective system that can revolutionise trade and finance management. After having done his high schooling from a Military School, Jain went ahead to get his undergraduate degree in Computer Applications.

Later, he did his Master’s in International Business at the University of Birmingham. Right after his Master’s, he realised his entrepreneurial dreams. Coming from a non-business family, Jain did not have much resources to get started. He had to make use of the very few courses and study materials that were available to equip him for the tough road ahead.

His startup - Shiftal was initially bootstrapped. In its inception stage, Jain realised that it was not a good idea to rope in investors, as the whole concept was still new to many. He recalls Shiftal going bankrupt time and again. He had to sell his personal belongings to keep the company running.

“Various vendors/fellow companies trying to defraud was the biggest obstacle, but winning it through the vultures was what I did”, he explains. With sheer talent and strategic planning, Jain brought up the value of his brainchild from Rs 1 crore to worth Rs 30 crore net worth in mere 2 years. Furthermore, the company's users grew more than 50,000 in about 2 months.

“Someone once said, ‘It gets lonely on top’. And it's a fact. The naysayers would be the first one to leave and what you would be left with are the true friends or folks who would want you to succeed“, recalls Jain. He says, “India is a country with huge potential. Even if we look at market share, we still have a space for ourselves. It’s the mindset we bring to the table that makes the difference.”

Shiftal is a registered company in India, the US, the UK, and Estonia, providing services in 220+ countries with regulations in 4+ countries. It is a customer-centric organisation where updates and revisions are done regularly based on the suggestions and feedback from its users. Shiftal is the first crypto-exchange to have introduced the callback option for instant dispute resolution. It also has other USPs, including the bidding system and immediate chat support. The major goal of Shiftal lies in the decentralisation of financial institutions, financial freedom, and privacy.

Shiftal IEO Coin was launched and listed on the Shiftal P2P Exchange. Shiftal has also launched its full-featured mobile application for Android & iOS.

When talking about his accomplishments and what sets him apart from the rest, Jain explains that his experience played a key role in his evolution as an entrepreneur. He also adds that having the best team on board was a blessing. He also advises not to get influenced by someone with a short-sighted approach. “Invest small, invest right, and always invest what you are left with”. He suggests reaching out to the people who have been there and done that to get a better understanding of the field.

While talking about his future plans, Jain says, “I would rather compete with what I do today and make it better for tomorrow”. He also highlights some of the plans that would enhance the overall experience of Shiftal users.

Shiftal will soon launch a spot exchange with margin and futures trading platform. In the long term, they will build an all-in-one ecosystem with a lot of crypto products. Development and launching of Forex, gold, and crude oil exchange are also a part of the plan.