Unwrapping joys from a packet

HYDERABAD: It’s not for nothing that they call chocolate ‘the happiness that you can eat’. And when these joys wrapped in crinkling sparkling packets arrive at your table, life becomes a party zone.

At the same time, the shiny wrappers that stay as the reminders of popping mouthfuls of choco joys not only become personal relics of memorable moments but also become part of a celebrated collection as is the case with Dr Geetanjali Reddy.

The 27-year-old resident of Kokapet, Hyderabad entered into the Wonder Book of Records International for her collection of 222 chocolate wrappers.

“I collected these over a span of eight years as I am a chocoholic. I’d keep the wrappers aside after I finished eating the bars/candies. All these chocolate wrappers are of Indian brands,” informs the chocolate lover who is now a choco entrepreneur.

In December 2020 she started a chocolate manufacturing unit at Madhapur and named it ‘Chocky Tales’. She offers 100 varieties with eight flavours.But what brought her into the business of chocolate manufacturing? “I studied at Ooty, Tamil Nadu for six years. This picturesque town nestled in the Western Ghats mountains is known not just for its beauty but also for its home-made chocolates,” she informs. She studied in JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty. “That’s how I got to roam around this town and witness chocolate production in the homes located over there. The chocolate museum in the hill station also fascinated me. That way I learnt the procedure of chocolate making in bits and pieces,” she adds.

Rest of her learning came through more research and self-teaching. The eight flavours of chocolate that she offers are white, dark, milk, mango, orange, pistachio, strawberry and pineapple. There are also Oreo-dipped chocolates and chocolates filled with nuts. “I am a nutritionist as well, so the focus is on healthy chocolates -- for example, dark chocolate combined with almonds is for those suffering from osteoporosis. We also offer zero sugar chocolates for diabetic patients.” For the production, they use dried chunks of fruits and flavoured syrups that they source from Rajkot, Gurgaon, Ooty and other places.