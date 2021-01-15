Beat This: Changing sounds in the same place

By Express News Service

Chevron, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, defines a V-shaped line or stripe, especially one on the sleeve of a uniform indicating rank or length of service. Sergeants typically have chevrons, for instance.

This Chevron is new, but in no way inhibited. Nestled amid the foothills of the Aravallis, Chevron is as accessible to those in South Delhi as it is to those in Gurugram and Faridabad. Entering inside, you immediately get echoes of Blue Frog, that musical Mumbai hotspot that briefly found a home in Delhi and other cities before going splat on the road of commerce. Hopefully this shan’t happen here.

Chevron is Keshav Bhardwaj’s baby, and the space’s DJ console is his pride. For Keshav AKA Klipr, an electronic house and electro artist, this space is his dreams come to life. “Being into music, I used the latest in music and technology to offer a never-before experience to our patrons.

At Chevron, special attention is paid to the acoustics so that not only is the sound of music uniform everywhere, but there is no blaring or jarring of sound also. Special lighting technology has also been used, which can be easily changed as per the mood, time or even theme.”Its’ exteriors are dramatic recreations of nature done in stone and metal, interspersed with statues representing the technological biases of humanity, man and woman.

Inside, the sprawling yet segmented space is designed by interior designer Shikha Sharma of Hive, complete with ever-changing LED lights, synchronous walling, and more. While the entire space can flow together, it can also be split into various entities, with customised speakers making sure you get what you paid for.

Visually striking, thanks to the plethora of screens all over, there is also the food and bar menu. Taking a cue from the space’s eclectic soundscape, the food menu hits all the culinary hotspots of the world without claiming allegiance to any particular one. Their extensive menu includes soups, starters and main courses including the likes of Arabic shish touk, sashliks, Mexican enchiladas, traditional Swiss fondues, chicken/vegetable stroganoff, lamb and or artichoke and mushroom goulash, New Zealand grilled lamb chop with red wine sauce and more. Given the wide varietal we would recommend sticking to a singular cuisine throughout.