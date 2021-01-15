STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Beat This: Changing sounds in the same place

This Chevron is new, but in no way inhibited. Nestled amid the foothills of the Aravallis, Chevron is as accessible to those in South Delhi as it is to those in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Published: 15th January 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

One of the many spaces inside Chevron in Gurugram

By Express News Service

Chevron, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, defines a V-shaped line or stripe, especially one on the sleeve of a uniform indicating rank or length of service. Sergeants typically have chevrons, for instance.

This Chevron is new, but in no way inhibited. Nestled amid the foothills of the Aravallis, Chevron is as accessible to those in South Delhi as it is to those in Gurugram and Faridabad. Entering inside, you immediately get echoes of Blue Frog, that musical Mumbai hotspot that briefly found a home in Delhi and other cities before going splat on the road of commerce. Hopefully this shan’t happen here. 

Chevron is Keshav Bhardwaj’s baby, and the space’s DJ console is his pride. For Keshav AKA Klipr, an electronic house and electro artist, this space is his dreams come to life. “Being into music, I used the latest in music and technology to offer a never-before experience to our patrons.

At Chevron, special attention is paid to the acoustics so that not only is the sound of music uniform everywhere, but there is no blaring or jarring of sound also. Special lighting technology has also been used, which can be easily changed as per the mood, time or even theme.”Its’ exteriors are dramatic recreations of nature done in stone and metal, interspersed with statues representing the technological biases of humanity, man and woman.

Inside, the sprawling yet segmented space is designed by interior designer Shikha Sharma of Hive, complete with ever-changing LED lights, synchronous walling, and more. While the entire space can flow together, it can also be split into various entities, with customised speakers making sure you get what you paid for.

Visually striking, thanks to the plethora of screens all over, there is also the food and bar menu. Taking a cue from the space’s eclectic soundscape, the food menu hits all the culinary hotspots of the world without claiming allegiance to any particular one. Their extensive menu includes soups, starters and main courses including the likes of Arabic shish touk, sashliks, Mexican enchiladas, traditional Swiss fondues, chicken/vegetable stroganoff, lamb and or artichoke and mushroom goulash, New Zealand grilled lamb chop with red wine sauce and more. Given the wide varietal we would recommend sticking to a singular cuisine throughout. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp