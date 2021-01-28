Beauty at the backwaters

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Sumita Bhandari never thought the glamour industry was her cup of tea. But here she is, gracing the 2021 Kingfisher Calendar. “A small beauty pageant knocked on my door during my college days, and that opened a plethora of opportunities,” says Bhandari. The Delhi lass shot for the 19th edition at the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, with fellow models Gehna Mahiarya, Krithika Babu, Anukreethy Vas, and Adline Castelino.

“All of this happened so suddenly! After such a difficult time in the lockdown, it was great to come back to work, that too for this big project. When I got a call from the team to send across my portfolio, I had my fingers crossed because I had never done a professional bikini shoot. The very next day, they informed me that I have been selected as one of the faces of Kingfisher Calendar 2021, and I had to fly to Kerala the next morning. The whole shoot took 10 days,” says Bhandari, an alumni of Angels Public Senior Secondary School, Delhi who later studied fashion at NIFT, Kolkata.

The shoot happened in October and November, in the thick of Covid. But seeing the shooting locations and the hotels equipped with safety measures, and every crew member wearing a mask, her fears subsided. “Even the cutlery was sanitised and individuals were advised to use a tissue to hold the serving spoons at the buffet table,” she adds.

A major challenge at the shoot was posing waist-deep in cold water inside a well at Chittoor Palace, standing absolutely still. “It was a little tough in the beginning, but we managed to get some good shots. Kingfisher has launched many faces, who went on to make it big in the industry, and I am extremely thankful to the entire team for letting me be a part of this,” adds Bhandari, who is working on her fitness regime and preparing for international modelling.

Fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar, known for the Kingfisher calendar shoots informed that it was almost after 12 years that the calendar was shot in India. “What one needs to be is extremely fit and athletic, but it is definitely a myth to think that you need to be skinny. We choose models who understand the difference between both. My firm belief is that people look at the eyes of the subject first, hence, it’s the confidence that shines and captivates the viewers.”

And about Bhandari, he says, “She has a terrific poise coupled with an easy-going attitude that radiated wonderfully for the lens, as you will notice in her every single calendar image.” Meanwhile, Bhandari is taking each day as it comes. “I believe in seizing every opportunity that comes my way. So right now I really want to make it big in the fashion industry and if any acting assignment comes along, I would love to give it a try,” she concludes.