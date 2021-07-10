STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Divorce not a stigma anymore?

We speak to experts about how divorce is not seen as a taboo anymore.

Published: 10th July 2021 10:37 AM

Fans could not help but admire the amicable way Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao explained their decision.

Fans could not help but admire the amicable way Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao explained their decision.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The news of Mr Perfectionist Amir Khan’s split from wife Kiran Rao came as a surprise to his fans. When the news broke out, a section of social media trolled the actor as it is his second divorce. However, a larger section could not help but admire the amicable way the couple explained their decision.

“Our relationship has changed but we are still together in a way. And Paani Foundations like Azad, our kid. So we will always stay together as a family. Pray for our happiness,” the actor appealed to his fans in a video. It looks like divorce is finally being increasingly accepted in Indian society. Splitting up in a civil manner and being friends or co-parents or co-workers is becoming an accepted fact. 

We speak to experts about how divorce is not seen as a taboo anymore. Radhika Acharya, a clinical psychologist and counsellor, explains the various factors involved in mutual consent divorce. “Many age-old social norms are changing.

However, this has a downside too where couples are splitting up over small reasons because neither party wants to adjust. For many, marriage has become a burden in life and so divorce is not a big deal. When there is no love and affection couples do not feel like continuing in a relationship and so mutual consent and civil way of divorce have become common.” Pavani, a psychologist, says women are more vocal about their needs now. “Instead of looking for fault in each other, couples now believe in growth in each other,” she says.  

