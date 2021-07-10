Divorce not a stigma anymore?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The news of Mr Perfectionist Amir Khan’s split from wife Kiran Rao came as a surprise to his fans. When the news broke out, a section of social media trolled the actor as it is his second divorce. However, a larger section could not help but admire the amicable way the couple explained their decision.

“Our relationship has changed but we are still together in a way. And Paani Foundations like Azad, our kid. So we will always stay together as a family. Pray for our happiness,” the actor appealed to his fans in a video. It looks like divorce is finally being increasingly accepted in Indian society. Splitting up in a civil manner and being friends or co-parents or co-workers is becoming an accepted fact.

We speak to experts about how divorce is not seen as a taboo anymore. Radhika Acharya, a clinical psychologist and counsellor, explains the various factors involved in mutual consent divorce. “Many age-old social norms are changing.

However, this has a downside too where couples are splitting up over small reasons because neither party wants to adjust. For many, marriage has become a burden in life and so divorce is not a big deal. When there is no love and affection couples do not feel like continuing in a relationship and so mutual consent and civil way of divorce have become common.” Pavani, a psychologist, says women are more vocal about their needs now. “Instead of looking for fault in each other, couples now believe in growth in each other,” she says.