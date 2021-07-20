Shine on: LED therapy for glowing skin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even the Egyptians were in on the hottest skincare fads around 7,000 years ago. We’ve come a long way since in terms of skincare procedures and now, to add to the list is LED light therapy. We got in touch with experts who explained about LED therapy and the way it is useful for our skin.

Light-emitting diode (LED) therapy uses varying wavelengths of light — blue light is used to treat acne while the red light is for anti-ageing. NASA had originally developed LED light therapy for plant growth experiments on shuttle missions. It later found that the therapy could be used to treat wounds.

Dr Pallavi Reddy, a dermatologist from the city, says, “LED light does not contain ultraviolet (UV) light. The cost of the treatment mostly ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. It works better when coupled with dermatological treatment.”

The therapy regulates the oil production, says Dr Anuroop Roy. “It helps in treating multiple conditions such as acne, pigmentation and warts. When the oil production is less you have less acne. It also produces a heating effect that stimulates your collagen and skin’s elasticity that increases the tightness of your skin,” says Dr Anuroop.

LED therapy improves your collagen and it reduces wrinkling and helps a little bit with pigmentation. People with pigmentation must be careful as some wavelengths may have an adverse reaction.