Happy father's day: The joys of fatherhood intensify amid lockdown

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

One of the few positive outcomes of the pandemic is that some family bonds have intensified. Fathers especially, previously consumed by their jobs, got attached to their kids in the lockdown. This Father's Day, The New Indian Express, speaks to six fathers who made the best of the quarantine phase to build a rapport with their offspring/s.

RAJAN KHANNA, 46, Businessman, West Delhi, Father to Grusha (24), Rishabh (22) and Bhoomi (16)

I had my first child Grusha, when I was just 22. Then, came Rishabh and Bhoomi. Being in construction line, at times I had to be out the whole night. I used to leave for work at 10:00-11:00am and be back around midnight. But in this 1.5 years, I have spent way more time with my kids.

We played tambola, carom and cards, baked together, apart from long talks and walks. They even taught me new things in technology, and I shared my life experiences with them on how to deal with life's ups and downs. I regret not spending time with them but in the end all this hard work is for their future, though I understand money is not the criteria to raise kids into good human beings.

PRIYANK SUKHIJA, 42, RESTAURATEUR, Father to Avika (17), and triplets Niko, Paris, and Darius (nine months)

I had my daughter, Avika, when I was very young, and now I am father to three boys - Niko, Paris, and Darius just born nine months ago. With this, my role has surely changed in the last oneand- a-half years. When you spend time with your kids, their interests become your interests. For example, Avika loves cooking and that has also given wings to my cooking desires.

We cook together and enjoy it. I helped her with her final year exams. Nowadays, I am teaching her how to drive. My younger ones enjoy their strolls, and I make it a point to take them for rounds. Pre-pandemic times it was only Avika I had to keep a check on, but now I am enjoying little things even with the little ones.

Right from changing their diapers to making them sleep, everything is fun. Now that I am getting more time to spend with my kids, I regret why didn’t do this earlier. I have started valuing this relationship more.

KANISHK TUTEJA, 29, Entrepreneur, Father to Samisha (13 months)

I was lucky that my daughter came into our lives during the pandemic, because I got to spend a lot of time with her. With fatherhood, I have personally experienced changes in myself. I have become more patient, I look at life differently, and I have started interacting and engaging with my kid on her level.

My work schedule is busy, but I try my best to give most of my time to my daughter and enjoy every bit of her growth. She and I are fast becoming buddies. All parents have just one motive - to give their kids the best life. I honour my parents, and now as a father, my appreciation for them grows tremendously every day.

AMANDEEP SINGH CHHABRA (56), MD, Alive Wellness Clinics, Father to Arshhya (27) and Karamveer Singh (24)

I have always been a hands-on father, and always spent a lot of quality time with my children daughter Arshhya and son Karamveer Singh; from their PTAs to birthday parties, homework, coffee and shopping dates with my kids, and watching movies together.

In the pandemic, we got more closer. We exercised a lot together, had lots of family dinners, cooked meals with cocktails, and even developing business strategies. Spending three-four hours a day together has become a routine. My father was a very disciplined and strict man. I am more of a friend to both my kids who are both mature young adults themselves.

KAZEM SAMANDARI (70), Executive Chairman, L’Opéra, Father to Caroline (36) and Laurent (42)

It so happened that our daughter Caroline and her family live in France, and due to the prevailing circumstances, we have not met them for over 21 months. We have learnt to appreciate every minute we phone and video conference each other.

Our son Laurent lives in India, and our relationship has intensified. Our practical interactions such as cooking, washing and other activities of daily routine have found the levels they had in the early days of our family when we had to take care of everything ourselves.

I lost my father when I was four but my mother played both roles for us. For me, fatherhood is about protection, encouragement, mentoring, supporting and nurturing.

SAHIL RATRA (36), Businessman (Yarn Industry), father to Sarav (3.6)

The transition of life from Me to We, according to me, is fatherhood. When the Covid started, my son was two years old, taking his baby steps and was less expressive. But pandemic gave us a lot of bonding time. From teaching him to speak, to just running around him or the peek-a-boo sessions with him, we are still bonding over different things.

Our latest passion is going to the park or cycling together. Sometimes, we also take car or Activa out. I feel like I am living out my childhood again, singing rhymes and dancing with him. I used to spend 3-4 hours with him earlier, but during lockdown, I used to spend only 3-4 hours without him.

I feel the bond between fathers and their kids is less spoken about as a father never expresses what their child means to them and vice-versa. But I definitely want to be like my father. I remember how he used to save money to spend on us.